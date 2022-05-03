Un-beer-lievable: Here's which Canadian NHL fans drink the most at games

Is there anything better than an ice-cold beer at an NHL hockey game?

The NHL’s regular season just ended, the playoffs have begun, and the stats have been released over which fans drank the most beer.

Of course, there would be many factors to influence beer drinking at a game, like how popular the team is, how poorly they’re playing, and certain venues (looking at you, Seattle Kraken) that seem to have outrageous prices.

Time2play surveyed 1,584 NHL fans over the age of 21 living in the US and Canada and fans were asked two simple questions.

The first was how many alcoholic beverages they typically consume, and the second was how much they might spend on alcoholic beverages while watching a hockey game.

The average age of respondents was 34.9 years old and the results found three Canadian cities in the top 10 for NHL fans who drink the most.

Taking home the honour of the top spot was none other than the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Regardless of what happens during these playoffs, looking like Leafs fans have bragging rights either way.

Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs averaged 3.9 drinks per game, spending nearly $60 on alcoholic beverages.

For comparison, which team’s fanbase placed last in the survey?

Averaging just 1.8 drinks per game and under $25, less than half of Toronto, was than the New York Rangers.

How did the other Canadian cities fare in the survey that revealed how much NHL fans drank and spent on average per game?

The Edmonton Oilers came in 6th at 3.5 drinks per game; the Ottawa Senators were 8th at 3.4 drinks per game, the Vancouver Canucks were 22nd in the league at 2.4 drinks per game, the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens were in 24th and 25th place with 2.3 drinks per game.

The Calgary Flames had the lowest number of all Canadian cities with an average of 2.2 drinks per game, spending $25.30.

Check out the survey here to find out more about which cities were the thirstiest in the league this year.

If you’re unhappy with your team’s placement on this list, all we can do is tell you to hit more games and drink more beers next year.