BC adds new campsites at two popular locations on Vancouver Island

A total of 41 new campsites have been introduced at the China Beach Campground and Little Qualicum Campground, just in time for summer.

As of May 9, reservations are open for 33 of the new campsites at the China Beach Campground, situated in Juan de Fuca Park.

Among these additions, 22 are designated for drive-in access, while 11 are walk-in sites.

Meanwhile, eight fresh walk-in campsites have been introduced at the Little Qualicum Campground, nestled within Little Qualicum Falls Park, just west of Parksville.

The province announced via social media that it intends to construct two new facilities featuring accessible showers and flush toilets in the upcoming fall season. Additionally, 13 more walk-in sites will be incorporated into the China Beach area, scheduled to debut alongside the new washroom facilities for the 2025 season.

Campsite reservations are now available through the BC Parks website.

If you don’t make a reservation, the China Beach Campground and Little Qualicum Campground both offer first-come, first-served campsites.