Parks Canada has a new feature to help you secure a summer campsite

Summer camping season has arrived, which means finding a campsite is nearly impossible.

Luckily, Parks Canada is making things easier for Canadians hoping to snag a camping accommodation in the coming months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parks Canada (@parks.canada)

The agency recently announced a new “notify me” feature for its reservation service.

It allows Canadians to sign up for an email notification when a Parks Canada front-country campsite or accommodation becomes available.

To use the feature, campers need to search for a reservation on the Parks Canada website and enter their criteria.

Introducing a new “Notify me” feature on the Parks Canada Reservation Service! ⛺ You can now sign up to get an email notification 📧 when a frontcountry campsite or #ParksCanada accommodation becomes available. Visit the PC Reservation Service website: https://t.co/VjZqlvekdk pic.twitter.com/c6lpI1gXhD — Parks Canada (@ParksCanada) June 17, 2024

If there are no sites available for your preferred date or equipment, simply click the “Notify Me” tab.

When sites matching your criteria become available, Parks Canada will send you an email, prompting you to view the sites you can book.

The agency notes that many cancellations occur in the week before campers’ arrival dates, and the “Notify Me” tool will help boost chances of securing last-minute accommodation for the summer season.

Parks Canada opened its reservations for many popular Canadian parks in January 2024.

Canadians looking forward to a trip to a national park this summer will also pay a little bit more, thanks to a fee increase introduced earlier this year.