Whistler unveils new technology to help reduce huge lines next ski season

The latest ski season for Whistler Blackcomb has been a mixed bag, with massive lines and disappointing snow conditions drawing the ire of skiers and snowboarders.

North America’s largest ski resort aims to make the next season smoother for adventure seekers with the launch of hands-free Mobile Passes and Mobile Lift Tickets.

Whistler Blackcomb announced that the technology will go live on its My Epic app for the 2024/25 ski and ride season, adding that it will make visits “easier and faster.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whistler Blackcomb (@whistlerblackcomb)

​​

“I am thrilled to bring this innovative technology to our guests next season,” said Belinda Trembath, VP and COO of Whistler Blackcomb. “We take tremendous pride in continuing to innovate and unlock ways for our guests to get the most out of their time here at Whistler Blackcomb.

“With Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets, your phone becomes your gateway to the mountains, making it easier and faster to get up the slopes by skipping the ticket window completely. It also supports Whistler Blackcomb’s Commitment to Zero sustainability actions over time, reducing the waste created by plastic cards with RFID chips.”

The resort explained that guests can get scanned, hands-free using Bluetooth, straight from their pocket. Whistler Blackcomb will also re-introduce hand scanning at its lifts and remove the gate system.

Skiiers and riders can still request and activate physical cards for passes and lift tickets during the 2024/25 season. Whistler Blackcomb added that they will provide physical cards for any guests who cannot or do not want to use their phones on the slopes.

Whether you regularly drive to this world-famous destination or are planning on visiting Whistler Blackcomb for the first time, we have some tips to help save you some money, time, and energy.

And if the lines are a bit too long during your next visit, there are plenty of other exciting activities to do in the resort municipality. Check out our rundown online.