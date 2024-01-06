Whistler sees massive lines as snow seekers celebrate fresh powder

Great news for eager skiers: Mother Nature has finally delivered, with Whistler Blackcomb receiving an impressive amount of fresh snow.

On January 6, the Whistler Blackcomb account tweeted that the mountain saw “42 cm of fresh snow overnight.”

Finally, we recieved the snowfall we have all been waiting for… 42cm of fresh snow overnight! ❄️❄️❄️ Listen to the Snowphone to prepare for your Saturday on the mountain. 🏂🏔️⛷️ Presented by @TELUS https://t.co/JVSZpdGcC3 — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) January 6, 2024

However, the eagerly anticipated snow has also drawn long lines of people ready to hit the slopes. X user Graeme McRanor shared a short clip that showed massive lines stretching along Sea-to-Sky Highway and snaking up Lake Placid Road.

“That’s a no from me dawg,” stated McRanor.

That’s a no from me dawg. pic.twitter.com/xm5QmM4WFx — Graeme McRanor (@GraemeMcRanor) January 6, 2024

“Good god, no thank you,” stated one commenter.

“You’ve got to be kidding who waits in that line?” asked another.

One X user stated that she was shocked by the sight of the line.

Never in the 15 years I lived in Whistler did I see a line up like this! https://t.co/qZr1Kmg09P — LeeAnnFoster (@funkiefoodie) January 6, 2024

Another user shared a video of the line up close.

The Whistler Blackcomb account is asking people for their patience and cooperation, stating that guests can “expect long wait times” as team members try their best to “keep the lines moving as fast as possible.”

Given the snowfall we received overnight, and a higher volume of guests on the weekend, expect long wait times today. Our teams are doing their very best to open things safely and on time and keep the lines moving as fast as possible. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) January 6, 2024

Additionally, it appears that the parking lots at Whistler Blackcomb are almost at capacity.

PARKING INFO: 🚘⚠️ Whistler Blackcomb parking lots are nearly all FULL🚫 Please refer to the Resort Municipality of Whistler website for alternative options:https://t.co/kcDn2KKi4D — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) January 6, 2024

However, not everyone appears to be put off by the long wait times.

“All good things require wait times,” stated one user.

Are you planning to hit the slopes this weekend? Let us know in the comments.