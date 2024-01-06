News

Whistler sees massive lines as snow seekers celebrate fresh powder

Jan 6 2024, 9:49 pm
@narvi/X | @GraemeMcRanor/X

Great news for eager skiers: Mother Nature has finally delivered, with Whistler Blackcomb receiving an impressive amount of fresh snow.

On January 6, the Whistler Blackcomb account tweeted that the mountain saw “42 cm of fresh snow overnight.”

However, the eagerly anticipated snow has also drawn long lines of people ready to hit the slopes. X user Graeme McRanor shared a short clip that showed massive lines stretching along Sea-to-Sky Highway and snaking up Lake Placid Road.

“That’s a no from me dawg,” stated McRanor.

“Good god, no thank you,” stated one commenter.

“You’ve got to be kidding who waits in that line?” asked another.

One X user stated that she was shocked by the sight of the line.

Another user shared a video of the line up close.

The Whistler Blackcomb account is asking people for their patience and cooperation, stating that guests can “expect long wait times” as team members try their best to “keep the lines moving as fast as possible.”

Additionally, it appears that the parking lots at Whistler Blackcomb are almost at capacity.

However, not everyone appears to be put off by the long wait times.

“All good things require wait times,” stated one user.

Are you planning to hit the slopes this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

