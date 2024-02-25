CuratedOutdoorsCelebrities

Comedian Chelsea Handler returns to Whistler for annual birthday ski trip

Feb 25 2024, 9:32 pm
Chelsea Handler/Instagram

The famous comedian Chelsea Handler is back in Whistler this weekend for a birthday tradition: a breezy ski down BC slopes in her bikini! 

Handler posted a video on her social media of her annual birthday ski trip. 

In the video, you can see Handler wearing a blue bra top and bikini bottoms as she carries one of her dogs in a backpack. Another dog can be seen prancing behind Handler and carried for part of the run down the slope. 

Handler also shared clips of her skiing down with a drink in one hand and smoke in the other. 

Last year, Handler was spotted on her ski trip for her 48th birthday and was also seen the year before that for her 47th birthday

And every year, this firecracker comedian absolutely beams as she glides down the slopes.

