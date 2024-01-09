Whistler may finally look like a winter wonderland, but the heavy snowfall is turning the ski hills into a waiting room to hit the slopes.

From massive lines stretching along Sea-to-Sky Highway and even snaking up Lake Placid Road, a trip up to North America’s largest ski resort may cause even the hardiest of snow bunnies to pack up their skis for the day.

It’s a good thing that there is so much else you can do around Whistler with some incredible hidden gems around the resort municipality.

So if you’re tired of waiting around for a lift, we’ve got you covered! From outdoor adventures to mouthwatering meals, these are the best things to do in Whistler this winter instead of waiting in line to ski.

What: Enjoy the slopes differently by visiting Bubly Tube Park in Whistler. Located in the Base 2 Zone on Blackcomb Mountain, the park is the perfect wintry experience for everyone to enjoy.

The Bubly Tube Park’s lanes range from a gentle mini slope to thrilling fast runs. Once you are at the bottom, a magic carpet lift will take you back up so that you can slide down again. Heated washrooms and vending machines are also located on-site.

The Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre was opened in 2008 and was built by the two First Nations that have lived in the traditional territory in and around Whistler for thousands of years. The centre showcases the history and culture of the Squamish and Lil’wat people, with guided tours, workshops, craft activities, and more.

Nothing says a relaxing getaway like a trip to the spa, and Whistler has plenty of different options you can book to get an experience that fits your needs.

One of the most unique spas you can book is Whistler’s Scandinave Spa, which is surrounded by old-growth rainforests and stunning mountain views. They offer various treatments like a restorative Thermal Journey, hydrotherapy, massages, and open-air baths with heated solariums.

Whistler is not only an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, it’s also a shopper’s one too!

In addition to plenty of ski shops to grab some new gear, there are also jewellers, galleries, and specialty stores — like Amos and Andes for cozy sweaters and accessories or Armchair Books for something to enjoy by the crackling chalet fireplace. Whether you’re looking for internationally renowned brands or locally crafted artisans, you’re sure to find it in the pedestrian-only village.

There’s a good reason why Whistler is known as a major player in the BC culinary scene. Boasting unique, seasonal, and high-end eats for every appetite and budget, you’d need to visit many times to make a dent in the city’s offerings.

To help you refuel during your next Whistler adventure, here are some of the greatest restaurants, coffee shops, and bars to check out around the resort.

If a shaky, screaming, bungee jumping video finds its way onto your Instagram or TikTok feed, odds are you’re looking at Whistler Bungee above the Cheakamus River. It is the closest jump for those in the Lower Mainland and is open for adrenaline junkies year-round, rain or shine.

Thrill seekers can find Whistler Bungee about a 20-minute drive south of the resort municipality and just five minutes north of Brandywine Falls Provincial Park.

Whistler Olympic Park and Callaghan Valley offer a variety of snowshoeing options for the outdoor enthusiast this winter. With over 40 km of dog-friendly trails, it is known as the Sea to Sky Corridor’s biggest off-leash area.

Day tickets and ski passes are available online or when you arrive at the gate. Dogs are not permitted in the Day Lodge, in the stadiums, and on non-dog-friendly trails. Pups must also remain on leash at all times, except when on off-leash trails.

With files from Daily Hive Staff