Here's what we know 10 days after Amber Alert issued for two BC kids

It’s been 10 days since an Amber Alert was issued for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.

Since the Amber Alert was issued by Surrey RCMP on July 19, there have been no sightings of the kids, who are believed to be with their mother, Verity Bolton, along with her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, and Verity’s father, Robert Bolton.

The last sighting of Joshuah and Aurora was when they were captured on video in Merritt, BC, on July 7.

The children live with their father and stepmother in Surrey and were supposed to be returned on July 18 from a planned vacation with their mother. But they never showed up.

Latest developments in the search for Aurora and Joshuah

There have been a number of updates from RCMP since the alert was issued. On July 24, police released new information suggesting that this abduction was pre-planned and that Bolton, her father, and boyfriend could now be living “off the grid.”

Since the disappearance, Surrey RCMP has also been releasing details of the vehicles that Bolton, her father, and Glazov could have access to. The latest update from Mounties suggests they could be using several trailers and a van.

Earlier, we were told they may be using the truck seen in the image below and different trailers.

Full timeline of events

June 28, 2023: Aurora and Joshuah left Surrey, BC, for a vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton.

June 30, 2023: According to an emergency alert, they were spotted at Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna.

July 7, 2023: The two kids were seen on security video at a gas station in Merritt, BC.

July 15, 2023: Verity Bolton is seen at a grocery store in Kamloops, BC.

July 17, 2023: Joshuah and Aurora were expected to be returned to their father in Surrey, BC, but were not.

July 19, 2023: An Amber Alert is issued for the kids by Surrey RCMP. Police also sent out a photo of the truck and trailer she’s believed to be driving. It’s described as a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with the licence plate SJ2708. The trailer is a white bumper pull horse/utility style.

July 20, 2023: RCMP release new photos of Verity Bolton.

July 25, 2023: Family of Aurora and Joshua releases new pictures and we learn more about the two kids.

In a statement provided to the RCMP, the family said Aurora and Joshuah’s siblings are devastated and are deeply missed and loved by friends, cousins, aunties, uncles, and grandparents.

Joshuah is known for his love of helping to cook, playing online games, and spending time with his best friends, “but will drop everything for a walk with his stepmom.”

Meanwhile, Aurora is known to be “the sweetest girl and is an amazing helper, too.”

Her family said she will keep herself busy working on crafts and being creative.

“We have a dance party with her before bed so she brushes her teeth for more than 30 seconds, then gets a special bedtime ritual of hugs and kisses,” the letter goes on to read.

July 27, 2023: RCMP released additional details obtained in relation to two of the trailers. The horse trailer seen in Kamloops on July 15, 2023, has been identified as a white 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer – British Columbia licence plate 05994K.

The large 5th wheel seen in Chilliwack on June 30, 2023, has been identified as a brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368 – British Columbia licence plate WPM71B.

The mother might also have access to another vehicle that may be in her possession.

“Investigators believe that Verity Bolton and Abraxas Glazov may have access to a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica (right-hand drive). The vehicle is registered to Verity Bolton, however, is uninsured and it is unknown if there are any licence plates on the vehicle,” RCMP said.

“Investigators have credible information to support the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah was pre-planned. This information supports that Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov have moved ‘off the grid’ with the children and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area,” RCMP said Monday.

Anyone with information on the suspects and the children’s whereabouts can contact the RCMP tip line at 604-599-7676 or email here.

If you see the children, call 911 immediately.