NewsCrime

Here's what we know 10 days after Amber Alert issued for two BC kids

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jul 29 2023, 3:20 pm
Here's what we know 10 days after Amber Alert issued for two BC kids
Aurora and Joshuah Bolton (Surrey RCMP)

It’s been 10 days since an Amber Alert was issued for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.

Since the Amber Alert was issued by Surrey RCMP on July 19, there have been no sightings of the kids, who are believed to be with their mother, Verity Bolton, along with her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, and Verity’s father, Robert Bolton.

The last sighting of Joshuah and Aurora was when they were captured on video in Merritt, BC, on July 7.

The children live with their father and stepmother in Surrey and were supposed to be returned on July 18 from a planned vacation with their mother. But they never showed up.

Amber Alert

Joshuah Bolton | Aurora Bolton (Lower Mainland RCMP)

Latest developments in the search for Aurora and Joshuah

There have been a number of updates from RCMP since the alert was issued. On July 24, police released new information suggesting that this abduction was pre-planned and that Bolton, her father, and boyfriend could now be living “off the grid.”

Abraxas Glazov is a 53-year-old man from the Nelson, BC who has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area. He is an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and he has a history of living “off the grid” for periods of time. Robert Bolton is a 74-year-old man from the Chilliwack area. On June 30, 2023, Verity Bolton met up with her father at his residence and he has not returned since. Robert has health concerns and may present as confused and/or disoriented. The circumstances around this are part of the on-going investigation. “The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” states Media Relations Officer, Sergeant Tammy Lobb. “We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings”.

Abraxas Glazov, 53, is from Nelson and has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area. Surrey RCMP

Since the disappearance, Surrey RCMP has also been releasing details of the vehicles that Bolton, her father, and Glazov could have access to. The latest update from Mounties suggests they could be using several trailers and a van.

amber alert

Surrey RCMP/Handout

Earlier, we were told they may be using the truck seen in the image below and different trailers.

amber alert

Surrey RCMP/Handout

Full timeline of events

June 28, 2023: Aurora and Joshuah left Surrey, BC, for a vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton.

June 30, 2023: According to an emergency alert, they were spotted at Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna.

July 7, 2023: The two kids were seen on security video at a gas station in Merritt, BC.

July 15, 2023: Verity Bolton is seen at a grocery store in Kamloops, BC.

July 17, 2023: Joshuah and Aurora were expected to be returned to their father in Surrey, BC, but were not.

July 19, 2023: An Amber Alert is issued for the kids by Surrey RCMP. Police also sent out a photo of the truck and trailer she’s believed to be driving. It’s described as a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with the licence plate SJ2708. The trailer is a white bumper pull horse/utility style.

July 20, 2023: RCMP release new photos of Verity Bolton.

Amber Alert

Surrey RCMP

July 25, 2023: Family of Aurora and Joshua releases new pictures and we learn more about the two kids.

In a statement provided to the RCMP, the family said Aurora and Joshuah’s siblings are devastated and are deeply missed and loved by friends, cousins, aunties, uncles, and grandparents.

Joshuah is known for his love of helping to cook, playing online games, and spending time with his best friends, “but will drop everything for a walk with his stepmom.”

Aurora and Joshuah Bolton (Surrey RCMP

Meanwhile, Aurora is known to be “the sweetest girl and is an amazing helper, too.”

Her family said she will keep herself busy working on crafts and being creative.

“We have a dance party with her before bed so she brushes her teeth for more than 30 seconds, then gets a special bedtime ritual of hugs and kisses,” the letter goes on to read.

Photo of Aurora Bolton (Surrey RCMP/Handout)

Photo of Joshuah Bolton (Surrey RCMP/Handout)

July 27, 2023: RCMP released additional details obtained in relation to two of the trailers. The horse trailer seen in Kamloops on July 15, 2023, has been identified as a white 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer – British Columbia licence plate 05994K.

Amber Alert

Horse trailer seen in Kamloops, BC, on July 15, 2023. BC RCMP

The large 5th wheel seen in Chilliwack on June 30, 2023, has been identified as a brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368 – British Columbia licence plate WPM71B.

Amber Alert

RCMP

The mother might also have access to another vehicle that may be in her possession.

Amber Alert

RCMP

“Investigators believe that Verity Bolton and Abraxas Glazov may have access to a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica (right-hand drive). The vehicle is registered to Verity Bolton, however, is uninsured and it is unknown if there are any licence plates on the vehicle,” RCMP said.

RCMP

“Investigators have credible information to support the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah was pre-planned. This information supports that Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov have moved ‘off the grid’ with the children and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area,” RCMP said Monday.

Anyone with information on the suspects and the children’s whereabouts can contact the RCMP tip line at 604-599-7676 or email here.

If you see the children, call 911 immediately.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.