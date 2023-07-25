"So very missed": Emotional appeal from family of abducted Surrey children

Today marks the seventh day of an ongoing Amber Alert after two children in Surrey were not returned to their father. The family is sharing more information and photos of the children.

While RCMP continues to investigate and respond to tips from the public, the family of eight-year-old, Aurora Bolton, and 10-year-old, Joshuah Bolton, emphasize, “They are so much more than ‘missing children,’ more than a few photos.”

On Wednesday, July 19, RCMP issued an Amber Alert as part of its effort to locate the Bolton siblings.

Mounties said it’s since learned the abduction might have been pre-planned and they have reason to believe the children who are travelling with their mother and two males have gone “off the grid.”

In a statement provided to the RCMP, the family said Aurora and Joshuah’s siblings are devastated and are deeply missed and loved by friends, cousins, aunties, uncles and grandparents.

Joshuah is known for his love to help cook, play online games, and spend time with his best friends, “but will drop everything for a walk with his stepmom.”

“He will run down from his room mid-game to give a hug & a kiss and share a silly video, or a ‘hilarious’ fart joke,” the letter reads.

Meanwhile, Aurora is known to be “the sweetest girl and is an amazing helper too.”

Her family said she will keep herself busy working on crafts and being creative.

“We have a dance party with her before bed so she brushes her teeth more than 30 seconds, then gets a special bedtime ritual of hugs and kisses,” the letter goes on to read.

“Both kids love a good ‘scratch-back’ before bed and we take this time to chat and connect with them one-on-one. They share their day, their hurts, their questions with us, and then go to bed with a good snuggle and kiss.”

Last week, police said they suspect the children and their mother, Verity Bolton, are travelling in the company of Verity’s father, Robert Bolton, and Verity’s boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, and that they could be using several means to travel throughout the province.

The family is from Surrey, which is why the Amber Alert was issued by RCMP in that city; however, the last known sighting of Verity was in Kamloops on July 15.

The children were last seen on July 7, 2023, when they attended a gas station in Merritt.

At the time, Verity was believed to be driving a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 truck, and she has been seen towing a number of trailers, including a horse trailer and travel trailers.

“Investigators have credible information to support the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah was pre-planned. This information supports that Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov have moved ‘off the grid’ with the children and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area,” RCMP said Monday.

Anyone with information on the suspects and the children’s whereabouts can contact the RCMP tip line at 604-599-7676 or email here.

If you see the children, call 911 immediately.

With files from Claire Fenton