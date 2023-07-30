Amber Alert cancelled as two BC kids found safe

Two children who have been the subject of an Amber Alert in BC for the last 10 days have been found safe and are being reunited with family.

According to a release from Surrey RCMP, the children were found safe “at approximately 7:20 pm” on Saturday evening.

Surrey RCMP is relieved to share that the two children who were subject to the AMBER Alert issued on July 19, 2023, have been located and are safe. Thank you to public, media, community and policing partners for all your support. Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0BgMHPiDg0 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) July 30, 2023

“We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the Amber Alert was issued,” says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn.

“We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.”

At this point there is no information about where the children were found.

RCMP say they will release more information at an upcoming media availability, anticipated to be scheduled for Sunday.