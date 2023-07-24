Abduction that prompted Amber Alert was pre-planned: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are providing new details Monday into an ongoing Amber Alert, saying that the abduction might have been pre-planned and they have reason to believe the family has gone “off the grid.”

The search for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton began on July 19, after they were not returned to their father, the children’s primary caregiver, by their mother, Verity Bolton.

Last week, police said they suspect the children and their mother are travelling in the company of two males. Verity’s father, Robert Bolton, and Verity’s boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, and that they could be using several means to travel throughout the province.

The family is from Surrey, which is why the Amber Alert was issued by RCMP in that city; however, the last known sighting of Verity Bolton was in Kamloops on July 15.

The children were last seen July 7, 2023, when they attended a gas station in Merritt.

“Police and family continue to have concerns for the safety and wellbeing of the children,” RCMP said.

At the time, Verity Bolton was believed to be driving a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 truck, and she has been seen towing a number of trailers, including a horse trailer and travel trailers.

“Investigators have credible information to support the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah was pre-planned. This information supports that Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov have moved ‘off the grid’ with the children and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area,” RCMP said Monday.

A photo of Abraxas Glazov, 53, has been released. He is from the Nelson and has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area.

“He is an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and he has a history of living ‘off the grid’ for periods of time,” the RCMP said.

Robert Bolton. 74, is from the Chilliwack area and has health concerns and may present as confused and/or disoriented.

“The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” states Media Relations Officer, Sgt. Tammy Lobb. “We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings.”

Anyone with information on the suspects and the children’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately.