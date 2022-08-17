It might not be dishing out plans to have fried chicken made by robots, but Wendy’s is certainly aiming to step into a more futuristic reality with its new restaurant design.

The US-based fast-food chain, known for its burgers, fries, and Frosty dessert, revealed a new global restaurant design standard: “Global Next Gen.”

This new design aims to “enhance the digital-forward customer experience” and deliver greater convenience, speed, and accuracy, according to the company.

“To accelerate our business and expand our footprint across the globe, we must consistently meet the needs of our customers however they chose to engage with Wendy’s, whether that’s through a digital platform or in the drive-thru,” said Wendy’s President and CEO Todd Penegor.

Here’s what to expect in terms of design features from these new builds:

Delivery Pick-Up Window : A dedicated delivery pick-up window and delivery parking for drivers. Folks no longer need to enter the building to pick up orders.

: A dedicated delivery pick-up window and delivery parking for drivers. Folks no longer need to enter the building to pick up orders. Dedicated Mobile Order Pickup: Mobile order parking and pick-up shelving in-restaurant.

Mobile order parking and pick-up shelving in-restaurant. Reimagined Kitchen: A new galley-style kitchen design, which runs from the front to the back of the restaurant.

A new galley-style kitchen design, which runs from the front to the back of the restaurant. Next-Generation Technology

Optimized Infrastructure

Wendy’s is set to open its first Global Next Gen restaurant in New Albany, Ohio in the spring of 2023.

There you have it. Between this and the wild two-storey Taco Bell, it sounds like chains across North America are seriously levelling up for the future.

