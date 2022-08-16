Baskin-Robbins has revealed some big plans are in the works when it comes to Canadian expansion.

The US-based chain of ice cream specialty shops, which says it’s the world’s largest, shared it has signed its biggest franchise development agreement in 51 years in Canada.

This deal was signed with franchise operator McMaster Group Holdings and includes 25 new locations in Metro Vancouver and BC, as well as the Calgary area in Alberta.

“With a sweet legacy in Canada, Baskin-Robbins remains focused on growth across the country,” says Craig Walker, senior director of international business for Baskin-Robbins in Canada.

“We’re delighted to work alongside Adel Ashry of McMaster Group Holdings to bring our full menu of flavours, innovation and treats to new guests in these important markets.”

The new locations will be designed with Baskin-Robbins’ new branding. We’re told it will feature “eye-catching dipping cabinets, flexible and comfortable seating, and modernized digital menu boards.”

The first of the 25 new Baskin-Robbins shops are now open in BC at Metropolis Metrotown in Burnaby and at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey. These outposts boast the brand’s new “visual identity,” something that will be rolled out to other locations over the next 18 months.

Baskin-Robbins currently operates 107 shops across Ontario, BC, Quebec, and Manitoba.