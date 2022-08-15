Air Canada reveals nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2022

Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2022.

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list will be announced on November 1, 2022, but for now, the company has revealed 30 Canadian restaurants in the running for a coveted spot on that ranking.

Regarding how establishments are chosen, Air Canada says that any spot that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, was up for consideration.