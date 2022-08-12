FoodShoppingFood NewsCurated

The first It'Sugar store in Canada just opened in the West Edmonton Mall (VIDEO)
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

A US-based candy store chain has opened its doors north of the border, making a big splash in North America’s largest mall in Edmonton.

It’Sugar is welcoming candy lovers into a new 5,000-square-foot specialty candy store in West Edmonton Mall, and naturally, we had to check it out for ourselves.

If you find yourself in West Edmonton Mall, be prepared to feel like you are stepping into Willy Wonka’s factory, things get SWEET real quick.

When you first walk into the store you are wowed by a maple tree lollipop garden boasting over a thousand lollipops, a huge four-sided column made of gumballs, a gummy bear moose statue, and a “tap” of “maple syrup” pouring out.

The new candy store boasts over a dozen candy stations housing nearly 250 different kinds of candy by the kilogram, with many exclusive flavours of Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, PEZ, and more, for the ultimate personalized candy experience.

Peep the Birthday Cake, Lemon Meringue, Milk Chocolate, and Peanut Butter cookie dough balls. We *may* have snaffled onto a few of them, and there is SO much more to explore in this Willy Wonka fantasy store.

The moose gummy bear is massive and cute, just look at those little antlers. You can also buy humungous gummy bears here, as well as giant gummy worms, gummy pizza, and gummy breakfast. Give us all the gummy things, please!

You can float around the store mixing and matching all different kinds of candy to take home with you. It’s delicious!

It’Sugar currently has 100 locations in US hot spots.

So, there you have it. Book your next appointment with the dentist already —  you might need it from all the candy you’re going to be enjoying at It’Sugar’s WEM location.

Edmonton got the first California Pizza Kitchen this month too, it sure seems like YEG is a good spot to be welcomed to Canada, we love to see it!

IT’SUGAR Edmonton

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

