Taco Bell's new futuristic two-storey drive-thru opens today (PHOTOS)

Futuristic indeed! The first-ever four-lane Taco Bell drive-thru has just opened in the US and it’s the ultimate contactless experience for customers.

Taco Bell Defy opened its doors to customers in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on June 7 and it’s the first of its kind with a two-story model that features a vertical lift to deliver Taco Bell menu items from the kitchen to drive-thru customers.

According to a release, the new restaurant also has digital check-in screens for mobile orders so customers can show their unique QR codes and a two-way audio and video technology service for customers to place their orders.

“Taco Bell Defy is an incredible innovation for our brand and one that’s meeting our consumers in a really unique way. For decades we’ve been committed to providing a fast, safe and friendly drive-thru experience; now with our bold goal of creating a two minute or less drive-thru experience for customers of this concept, Taco Bell Defy is the future,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell President and Global COO.

“We’re thankful for our incredible 36-year partnership with Border Foods and feel like Taco Bell Defy is a culmination of years of success between our teams, along with the expertise of local partners like Vertical Works who helped make this possible.”

The drive-thru speed is so fast that it has outperformed the average national drive-thru speed in the US, according to the press release.

When customers place their orders, there are four lanes for them to grab their food. For pre-orders via the Taco Bell app, customers can experience the skip-the-line service.

Delivery drivers from third-party apps can simply drive through and grab their needed order from one of the lanes. As for the traditional drive-thru experience, there’s a lane dedicated only to those wanting to place their orders through the restaurant.