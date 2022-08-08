Wendy’s is giving away FREE coffee for the rest of the month

Wendy’s has a pretty great deal for coffee lovers going on right now.

The major fast food restaurant chain is giving away a free small coffee for the entire month of August! Starting today, August 8, and running through until September 4, Canadians can grab a small Wendy’s coffee at any time of the day.

The brand of coffee is Wendy’s all-new signature roast blend, uniquely crafted just for Canadians.

You’re likely to grab some other food items while you’re there, like a junior bacon cheeseburger or a classic chicken sandwich, but there is no purchase necessary to take advantage of this limited-time-only deal.

Dished recently tried the new breakfast menu that was revealed back in April, and we had thoughts. Twitter also had plenty to say about the new items, like the maple bacon chicken croissant or the Breakfast Baconator.

The free small coffee deal is limited to one per person.