Alberta on the Plate is back for its fourth year.

Taking place from August 12 to 21, this is a popular province-wide dine-around festival that’s a calendar highlight for foodies all over Alberta.

There are over 100 unique restaurants in 25 different Alberta communities that aim to highlight more than 200 farms and producers, using ingredients and dishes to reflect it.

Participating restaurants will be offering fixed-price menus showcasing these local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

“This slate of restaurants showcases the local flavours that influence each region of the province,” said Rheannon Green, director of Finer Details with Food Tourism Strategies, in a press release.

“From the Indigenous peoples who shaped our land to the immigration influences of the French, Ukrainian, Chinese, and Vietnamese, the Alberta terroir is shaped by the people as much as by the land which is reflected in the diversity of the restaurants, food products and culinary creators across Alberta.”

There are more than 40 participating restaurants in Calgary, like JinBar, Lulu Bar, and River Cafe, as well as more than 10 in both Edmonton and Southern Alberta, and plenty of others in the north, central, and Rocky Mountain areas.

For a full list of participating restaurants, check out the festival’s website.

Alberta on the Plate

When: August 12 to 21, 2022

