Wendy’s Canada has just revealed its newest breakfast lineup, and they’re getting ready to launch their morning offerings this May.

The fast-food giant is coming in strong with a ton of new breakfast options across Canada, including filling breakfast sandwiches, drinks, and baked goods.

“We believe the breakfast category is ripe for disruption, and we’re here to offer a fresh, high-quality breakfast that customers deserve,” said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International of The Wendy’s Company. “We’ve done the work. We’ve immersed ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast through extensive research and have worked closely with our franchisees to ensure their teams are set up to successfully deliver a breakfast worth waking up for.”

Here’s what Wendy’s newest breakfast menu lineup will be: