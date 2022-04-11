Wendy's Canada unveils nine new breakfast items
Wendy’s Canada has just revealed its newest breakfast lineup, and they’re getting ready to launch their morning offerings this May.
The fast-food giant is coming in strong with a ton of new breakfast options across Canada, including filling breakfast sandwiches, drinks, and baked goods.
“We believe the breakfast category is ripe for disruption, and we’re here to offer a fresh, high-quality breakfast that customers deserve,” said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International of The Wendy’s Company.
“We’ve done the work. We’ve immersed ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast through extensive research and have worked closely with our franchisees to ensure their teams are set up to successfully deliver a breakfast worth waking up for.”
Here’s what Wendy’s newest breakfast menu lineup will be:
- Breakfast Baconator: A grilled square sausage patty, two slices of cheese, six strips of crispy oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, a fresh-cracked Canadian grade A egg, Swiss cheese hollandaise style sauce on a toasted bun.
- Frosty-ccino: Wendy’s Frosty-ccino combines cold brew coffee with chocolate or vanilla Frosty, served over ice.
- Seasoned Potatoes: Half-moon seasoned potatoes featuring a blend of spices, served crispily and piping hot.
- Classic Sausage or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg, with either a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, and melted cheese on a toasted and buttered breakfast roll.
- Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg on a buttermilk biscuit baked fresh in-house with either a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon and melted cheese.
- Sausage Biscuit: Grilled, square sausage patty on a buttermilk biscuit baked fresh in the restaurant.
- Croissants
- Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant: Freshly cracked Canadian grade A egg with either a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon covered in Swiss cheese sauce on a flaky croissant.
- Coffee: For the first time ever, Wendy’s created a signature medium-roast coffee blend, a sustainably sourced coffee blend of 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America.
“Our culinary team spent two years conducting extensive research to deliver this breakfast menu that is bound to change morning routines,” said Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, The Wendy’s Company.
“We tested fifteen different menu concepts with more than 3,700 Canadian quick service consumers to make sure we got it right. The Breakfast Baconator and the Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant received high ratings by consumers, while our seasoned potatoes are all but guaranteed to be among fan favourites.”
Wendy’s Canada will be launching the new menu starting May 2