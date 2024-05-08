Monarch Burger to open first standalone location in Vancouver

Monarch Burger first made its glorious comeback when it held a two-day pop-up at Batch on Plaza at Plaza of Nations in Vancouver. But now, the beloved burger joint is opening a more permanent location.

The East Vancouver classic is opening a standalone burger shop in the heart of Mount Pleasant with an opening date of Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The beloved burger was previously served at now-shuttered local favourite Campagnolo Upstairs (also formerly home to the Dirty Burger… IYKYK), as well as The American for a time.

“The exile is over,” Chef Robert Belcham said. “It’s great to be back where we belong.”

Monarch Burger will feature only seven menu items: the Burger, the original Dirty Burger (cheeseburger), the Double Dirty (double cheeseburger), and a Veggie Mushroom Burger, plus Smokey Beef Fat Fries, Poutine, and, finally, the all-dressed Spicy Loaded Poutine (with pulled pork and Wreck Peach Hot Sauce from local favourite food truck Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse).

Located at 3034 Main Street, the space will be 500 sq ft and offer 13 high tops for dine-in, as well as takeout. Additionally, there will be a year-round, fully licensed patio offering 10 more seats and 20 more seats being added during the summer on its curbside patio.

Once open, Monarch will be open every day from 11 am until late (1 am weekdays and 2 am weekends).

Monarch Burger

Address: 3034 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

