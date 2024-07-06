The best cafes in Vancouver, according to our readers
Vancouver has so many great cafes to check out and enjoy, so sometimes, it can be hard to decide where to go.
So that’s why we asked our readers what their favourite cafes were, and they definitely delivered.
Without further adieu, here are the 21 best cafes in Vancouver according to our favourite people in the world: our readers.
Dalina
Address: 687 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-4364
Address: 992 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3101
Nemesis Coffee
Address: 302 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver
Address: 101 Carrie Cates Court #110, North Vancouver
Oidé Coffee
Address: 1548 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Yuán Coffee
Address: 550 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Coffee Roastery Modus
Address: 112 W Broadway, Vancouver
Prototype Coffee
Address: 883 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6451
Revolver
Address: 325 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4444
To Live For Bakery and Cafe
Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-690-2720
Matchstick
Address: 1328 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3294
Address: 1305 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9722
Address: 639 E 15th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-0639
Address: 4807 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-4807
Arbutus Coffee
Address: 2200 Arbutus Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-5644
Mah Milk Bar
Address: 1502 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-225-9514
Cafe Anecdote
Address: 1333 W Broadway #150, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-9670
CowDog
Address: 3720 Oak Street, Vancouver
Cafeclub.
Phone: 236-479-2222
Aperture Coffee
Address: 4124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-8056
49th Parallel
Address: Locations across Metro Vancouver
Paragon Tea Room
Address: 3361 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Funk Coffee Bar
Address: 1025 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-260-0564
Small Victory
Address: Locations across Metro Vancouver
Their There
Address: 2042 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-8828
Comma Cafe
Address: 3208 Oak Street, Vancouver
