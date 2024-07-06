FoodCoffee & TeaBest of

Vancouver has so many great cafes to check out and enjoy, so sometimes, it can be hard to decide where to go.

So that’s why we asked our readers what their favourite cafes were, and they definitely delivered.

Without further adieu, here are the 21 best cafes in Vancouver according to our favourite people in the world: our readers.

Dalina

 

A post shared by DALINA (@dalinavancouver)

Address: 687 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-4364

Address: 992 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3101

Nemesis Coffee

 

A post shared by nemesis.coffee (@nemesis.coffee)

Address: 302 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Court #110, North Vancouver

Oidé Coffee

 

A post shared by OIDÉ COFFEE (@oidecoffee)

Address: 1548 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Yuán Coffee

 

A post shared by Yuán Coffee (@yuancoffeeyvr)

Address: 550 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Coffee Roastery Modus

 

A post shared by modus coffee (@moduscoffee)

Address: 112 W Broadway, Vancouver

Prototype Coffee

Address: 883 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6451

Revolver

 

A post shared by Revolver (@revolvercoffee)

Address: 325 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4444

To Live For Bakery and Cafe

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-690-2720

Matchstick

 

A post shared by Matchstick (@matchstickyvr)

Address: 1328 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3294

Address: 1305 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9722

Address: 639 E 15th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-0639

Address: 4807 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-4807

Arbutus Coffee

 

A post shared by Arbutus Coffee (@arbutus_coffee)

Address: 2200 Arbutus Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-5644

Mah Milk Bar

 

A post shared by mah milk bar (@mah.milkbar)

Address: 1502 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-225-9514

Cafe Anecdote

 

A post shared by Anecdote (@anecdotecafe)

Address: 1333 W Broadway #150, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-9670

CowDog

 

A post shared by cowdog (@cowdog.coffee)

Address: 3720 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cafeclub.

 

A post shared by cafeclub. (@cafeclub.ca)

Address: 1018 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-479-2222

Aperture Coffee

Address: 4124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-8056

49th Parallel

 

A post shared by 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters (@49th)

Address: Locations across Metro Vancouver

Paragon Tea Room

 

A post shared by Paragon Tea Room (@paragontearoom)

Address: 3361 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Funk Coffee Bar

 

A post shared by FUNK. Coffee Bar (@funk.coffeebar)

Address: 1025 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-260-0564

Small Victory

 

A post shared by Small Victory Bakery (@sv_bakery)

Address: Locations across Metro Vancouver

Their There

 

A post shared by Their There (@theirthereyvr)

Address: 2042 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-8828

Comma Cafe

 

A post shared by Comma cafe (@commacafevan)

Address: 3208 Oak Street, Vancouver

