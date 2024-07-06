Vancouver has so many great cafes to check out and enjoy, so sometimes, it can be hard to decide where to go.

So that’s why we asked our readers what their favourite cafes were, and they definitely delivered.

Without further adieu, here are the 21 best cafes in Vancouver according to our favourite people in the world: our readers.

Dalina

Address: 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4364

Address: 992 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3101

Nemesis Coffee

Address: 302 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver



Address: 101 Carrie Cates Court #110, North Vancouver

Oidé Coffee

Address: 1548 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Yuán Coffee

Address: 550 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Coffee Roastery Modus

Address: 112 W Broadway, Vancouver

Prototype Coffee

Address: 883 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-6451

Revolver

Address: 325 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4444

To Live For Bakery and Cafe

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-690-2720

Matchstick

Address: 1328 Richards Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3294

Address: 1305 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-9722

Address: 639 E 15th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-0639

Address: 4807 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-4807

Address: 3720 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cafeclub.

Address: 1018 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-479-2222

Aperture Coffee

Address: 4124 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-8056

49th Parallel

Address: Locations across Metro Vancouver

Paragon Tea Room

Address: 3361 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Funk Coffee Bar

Address: 1025 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-260-0564

Small Victory

Address: Locations across Metro Vancouver

Their There

Address: 2042 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-8828

Comma Cafe

Address: 3208 Oak Street, Vancouver

