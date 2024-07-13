Best breweries in and around Vancouver; according to our readers

Metro Vancouver is chock full of breweries, and we wanted to know where to find the best ones. So we asked our readers, and they did not disappoint.
From the best IPAs to pilsners and sours, here are some of the best breweries in and around Vancouver, according to our favourite people: our readers.
Vancouver
Main Street Brewing Co.
Address: 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-7711
Brassneck Brewery
Address: 2148 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-485-1398
Address: 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-215-0092
Storm Brewing LTD.
Address: 310 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-9119
CowDog Brew Company
Address: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Luppolo Brewing Co.
Address: 1123 Venables Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-4997
Strathcona Beer Company
Address: 895 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9050
East Van Brewing Company
Address: 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-3822
R&B Ale & Pizza House
Address: 1-54 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-0275
Faculty Brewing Co.
Address: 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-716-6794
Address: 15 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-4589
North Vancouver
Address: 350 Esplanade E #101, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-3676
North Point Brewing Co.
Address: 266 1st Street E, North Vancouver
Phone: 778-340-4677
Wildeye Brewing
Address: 1385 Main Street, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-988-1900
Beere Brewing Company
Address: 312 Esplanade E, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-983-2163
Langley
Camp Beer Co
Address: 19664 64th Avenue, Langley
Phone: 604-427-4287
Trading Post Brewery
Address: 20120 64th Avenue #107, Langley
Phone: 604-343-2337
Locality Brewing
Address: 7111 252nd Street, Langley Township
Phone: 778-855-1376
Five Roads Brewing
Address: 6263 202nd Street #1, Langley
Phone: 604-539-6754
Smugglers Trail Caskworks
Address: 9339 200a Street Unit 140, Langley Township
Phone: 778-705-1880
Brookswood Brewing Company
Address: 4061 200th Street #102, Langley Township
Phone: 604-510-0511
Farm Country Brewing Inc.
Address: 20555 56th Avenue #5, Langley
Phone: 778-819-2288
Dead Frog Brewery
Address: 8860 201st Street #105, Langley Township
Phone: 604-856-1055
Port Moody
Yellow Dog Brewing
Address: 2817 Murray Street #1, Port Moody
Phone: 604-492-0191
The Parkside Brewery
Address: 2731 Murray Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-492-2731
Rewind Beer Co.
Address: 2809 Murray Street, Port Moody
Phone: 236-466-0226
Delta
Four Winds Brewing Co.
Address: 4-7355 72nd Street, Delta
Phone: 604-940-9949
New Westminster
Steel & Oak Brewing Co.
Address: 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster
Phone: 604-540-6495
Abbotsford
Field House Brewing Co.
Address: 2281 W Railway Street, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-776-2739