Best breweries in and around Vancouver; according to our readers

Metro Vancouver is chock full of breweries, and we wanted to know where to find the best ones. So we asked our readers, and they did not disappoint.

From the best IPAs to pilsners and sours, here are some of the best breweries in and around Vancouver, according to our favourite people: our readers.

Vancouver

Main St. Brewing Company

Address: 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-7711

Brassneck Brewery

Address: 2148 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-485-1398

Strange Fellows Brewing

Address: 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-215-0092

Storm Brewing

Address: 310 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-9119

CowDogBrewCompany

Address: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Luppolo Brewing Company

Address: 1123 Venables Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-4997

Strathcona Beer Company

Address: 895 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9050

East Vancouver Brewing Company

Address: 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3822

R&B Brewing Co.

Address: 1-54 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-0275

Faculty Brewing

Address: 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-716-6794

33 Acres Brewing Company

Address: 15 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4589

North Vancouver

House of Funk Brewing Co.

Address: 350 Esplanade E #101, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-3676

North Point Brewing Co

Address: 266 1st Street E, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-4677

Wildeye Brewing

Address: 1385 Main Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-988-1900

Beere Brewing Company

Address: 312 Esplanade E, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-983-2163

Langley

Camp Beer Co.

Address: 19664 64th Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-427-4287

Trading Post Brewing

Address: 20120 64th Avenue #107, Langley

Phone: 604-343-2337

Locality Brewing

Address: 7111 252nd Street, Langley Township

Phone: 778-855-1376

Five Roads Brewing Co.

Address: 6263 202nd Street #1, Langley

Phone: 604-539-6754

Farm Country Brewing

Address: 20555 56th Avenue #5, Langley

Phone: 778-819-2288

Dead Frog Brewery

Address: 8860 201st Street #105, Langley Township

Phone: 604-856-1055

Port Moody

Yellow Dog Brewing Co.

Address: 2817 Murray Street #1, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-0191

The Parkside Brewery

Address: 2731 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-2731

Delta

Four Winds Brewing Co.

Address: 4-7355 72nd Street, Delta

Phone: 604-940-9949

New Westminster

Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

Address: 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster

Phone: 604-540-6495

Abbotsford

Field House Brewing Co.

Address: 2281 W Railway Street, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-776-2739