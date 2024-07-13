FoodBoozeBest of

Best breweries in and around Vancouver; according to our readers

Metro Vancouver is chock full of breweries, and we wanted to know where to find the best ones. So we asked our readers, and they did not disappoint.

From the best IPAs to pilsners and sours, here are some of the best breweries in and around Vancouver, according to our favourite people: our readers.

 

Vancouver

Main Street Brewing Co.

Address: 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-7711

Brassneck Brewery

 

Address: 2148 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-485-1398

Address: 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-215-0092

Storm Brewing LTD.

 

Address: 310 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-9119

CowDog Brew Company

Address: 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Luppolo Brewing Co.

Address: 1123 Venables Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-4997

Strathcona Beer Company

Address: 895 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9050

East Van Brewing Company

Address: 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-3822

R&B Ale & Pizza House

 

Address: 1-54 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-0275

Faculty Brewing Co.

 

Address: 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-716-6794

33 Acres Brewing Company

Address: 15 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-4589

North Vancouver

House of Funk Brewing

Address: 350 Esplanade E #101, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-3676

North Point Brewing Co.

Address: 266 1st Street E, North Vancouver
Phone: 778-340-4677

Wildeye Brewing

 

Address: 1385 Main Street, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-988-1900

Beere Brewing Company

Address: 312 Esplanade E, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-983-2163

Langley

Camp Beer Co

 

Address: 19664 64th Avenue, Langley
Phone: 604-427-4287

Trading Post Brewery

Address: 20120 64th Avenue #107, Langley
Phone: 604-343-2337

Locality Brewing

 

Address: 7111 252nd Street, Langley Township
Phone: 778-855-1376

Five Roads Brewing

Address: 6263 202nd Street #1, Langley
Phone: 604-539-6754

Smugglers Trail Caskworks

Address: 9339 200a Street Unit 140, Langley Township
Phone: 778-705-1880

Brookswood Brewing Company

Address: 4061 200th Street #102, Langley Township
Phone: 604-510-0511

Farm Country Brewing Inc.

Address: 20555 56th Avenue #5, Langley
Phone: 778-819-2288

Dead Frog Brewery

 

Address: 8860 201st Street #105, Langley Township
Phone: 604-856-1055

Port Moody

Yellow Dog Brewing

Address: 2817 Murray Street #1, Port Moody
Phone: 604-492-0191

The Parkside Brewery

Address: 2731 Murray Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-492-2731

Rewind Beer Co.

 

Address: 2809 Murray Street, Port Moody
Phone: 236-466-0226

Delta

Four Winds Brewing Co.

Address: 4-7355 72nd Street, Delta
Phone: 604-940-9949

New Westminster

Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

Address: 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster
Phone: 604-540-6495

Abbotsford

Field House Brewing Co.

Address: 2281 W Railway Street, Abbotsford
Phone: 604-776-2739

