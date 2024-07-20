The best bars and restaurants for a first date, according to our readers

It’s already nerve-wracking enough going on a first date, but planning what to do on that first date is a whole other level. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Actually, our readers are the ones who’ve got you covered.
We asked our lovely readers on Instagram where the best restaurants and bars for a first date were in the city, and they definitely delivered.
Keep on reading to see if your favourite place made the list. If not, let us know in the comments.
View this post on Instagram
Mereon
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 236-323-2010
D/6 Bar & Lounge
View this post on Instagram
Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8961
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
View this post on Instagram
Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9510
Como Taperia
View this post on Instagram
Address: 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3100
Bar Susu
View this post on Instagram
Address: 209 E 6th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-874-4687
Meo
View this post on Instagram
Address: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6181
Caffé La Tana
View this post on Instagram
Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5462
Minami
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-8080
Smitty’s Oyster House
View this post on Instagram
Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-5810
The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1535 Johnston Street #35, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-9030
Dockside Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7070
Riley’s Fish & Steak
View this post on Instagram
Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-629-8800
Barra Gitano
Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-0420
Noah’s Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1096 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-1096
Good Thief
View this post on Instagram
Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-3336
Jungle Room
View this post on Instagram
Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4343
Guilt & Co
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1 Alexander Street, Underground, Vancouver
Phone: 604-288-1704
The Cambie Bar & Grill
View this post on Instagram
Address: 300 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-9158
Osteria Savio Volpe
View this post on Instagram
Address: 615 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0072
Bodega on Main
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1014 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-8815
Maxine’s Cafe & Bar
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1325 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-707-7224
1931 Gallery Bistro
View this post on Instagram
Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Kissa Tanto
View this post on Instagram
Address: 263 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-8078
Sushi Mahana
View this post on Instagram
Address: 175 3rd Street W, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-969-1520
The Keefer Bar
View this post on Instagram
Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-1961
Ama Raw Bar
View this post on Instagram
Address: 3980 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Per Se Social Corner
View this post on Instagram
Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6111
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok