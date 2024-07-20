FoodBest of

The best bars and restaurants for a first date, according to our readers

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Jul 20 2024, 4:30 pm
It’s already nerve-wracking enough going on a first date, but planning what to do on that first date is a whole other level. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Actually, our readers are the ones who’ve got you covered.

We asked our lovely readers on Instagram where the best restaurants and bars for a first date were in the city, and they definitely delivered.

Keep on reading to see if your favourite place made the list. If not, let us know in the comments.

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Mereon

 

A post shared by Mèreon (@mereonbistro)

Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 236-323-2010

D/6 Bar & Lounge

 

A post shared by D6 Bar & Lounge (@d6barandlounge)

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8961

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

 

A post shared by Fanny Bay Oysters (@fannybayoysters)

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9510

Como Taperia

 

A post shared by ¿CóMO? Taperia (@comotaperia)

Address: 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3100

Bar Susu

 

A post shared by Bar Susu (@bar_susu)

Address: 209 E 6th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-874-4687

Meo

 

A post shared by Meo (@meochinatown)

Address: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6181

Caffé La Tana

 

A post shared by La Tana (@caffelatana)

Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5462

Minami

 

A post shared by Minami Yaletown (@minamiyaletown)

Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-8080

Smitty’s Oyster House

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-5810

The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant

Address: 1535 Johnston Street #35, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-9030

Dockside Restaurant

 

A post shared by Granville Island (@granville_island)

Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7070

Riley’s Fish & Steak

Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-629-8800

Barra Gitano

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-0420

Noah’s Cafe

 

A post shared by Noah’s Cafe (@noah.s_cafe)

Address: 1096 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-1096

Good Thief

 

A post shared by Good Thief (@goodthief.ca)

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-3336

Jungle Room

 

A post shared by Jungle Room (@jnglroom)

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4343

Guilt & Co

 

A post shared by Guilt & Co. (@guiltandco)

Address: 1 Alexander Street, Underground, Vancouver
Phone: 604-288-1704

The Cambie Bar & Grill

Address: 300 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-9158

Osteria Savio Volpe

 

A post shared by Osteria Savio Volpe (@savio_volpe)

Address: 615 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0072

Bodega on Main

 

A post shared by BODEGA ON MAIN (@bodegaonmain)

Address: 1014 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-8815

Maxine’s Cafe & Bar

Address: 1325 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-707-7224

1931 Gallery Bistro

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Kissa Tanto

 

A post shared by Kissa Tanto (@kissatanto)

Address: 263 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-8078

Sushi Mahana

Address: 175 3rd Street W, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-969-1520

The Keefer Bar

 

A post shared by The Keefer Bar (@thekeeferbar)

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-1961

Ama Raw Bar

 

A post shared by ✨AMA BAR✨ (@ama.rawbar)

Address: 3980 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Per Se Social Corner

Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6111

