The best bars and restaurants for a first date, according to our readers

It’s already nerve-wracking enough going on a first date, but planning what to do on that first date is a whole other level. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Actually, our readers are the ones who’ve got you covered.

We asked our lovely readers on Instagram where the best restaurants and bars for a first date were in the city, and they definitely delivered.

Keep on reading to see if your favourite place made the list. If not, let us know in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mèreon (@mereonbistro)

Address: 1479 Clyde Avenue, West Vancouver

Phone: 236-323-2010

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D6 Bar & Lounge (@d6barandlounge)

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-8961

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanny Bay Oysters (@fannybayoysters)

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9510

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ¿CóMO? Taperia (@comotaperia)

Address: 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Susu (@bar_susu)

Address: 209 E 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-4687

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meo (@meochinatown)

Address: 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6181

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Tana (@caffelatana)

Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5462

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minami Yaletown (@minamiyaletown)

Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8080

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smitty’s Oyster House Main Street (@smittysoysterhouse.on.main)

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-5810

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (@the_sandbar)

Address: 1535 Johnston Street #35, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-9030

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granville Island (@granville_island)

Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7070

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley’s Fish & Steak (@rileysvancouver)

Address: 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-629-8800

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-0420

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah’s Cafe (@noah.s_cafe)

Address: 1096 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-1096

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Thief (@goodthief.ca)

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-3336

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungle Room (@jnglroom)

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4343

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guilt & Co. (@guiltandco)

Address: 1 Alexander Street, Underground, Vancouver

Phone: 604-288-1704

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cambie Bar & Grill (@cambiegastown)

Address: 300 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-9158

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osteria Savio Volpe (@savio_volpe)

Address: 615 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0072

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BODEGA ON MAIN (@bodegaonmain)

Address: 1014 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-8815

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxine’s Cafe & Bar (@maxines_cafebar)

Address: 1325 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-707-7224

1931 Gallery Bistro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1931 Gallery Bistro (@1931gallerybistro)

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kissa Tanto (@kissatanto)

Address: 263 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-8078

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi MAHANA | Omakase Bar (@sushimahana)

Address: 175 3rd Street W, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-969-1520

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keefer Bar (@thekeeferbar)

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-1961

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨AMA BAR✨ (@ama.rawbar)

Address: 3980 Fraser Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Per Se Social Corner (@socialcornerrestaurants)

Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6111

