With the weather warming up and showing no intention of stopping, people in Metro Vancouver are on the lookout for a cold treat. That’s why we asked you, our readers, what your favourite ice cream and gelato spots are.

From award-winning gelato to ice cream served in chimney cakes, our readers have chosen 19 of the best spots for a cold treat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Crema Artisinal Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artisanal Ice Cream & Desserts (@cremaicecream)

Address: Food truck schedule available online

La Dulceria Sweets & Treats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Dulceria (@ladulceriavan)

Address: 1039 E Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-9711

Earnest Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by earnesticecream (@earnesticecream)

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Hype Chocolate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYPE CHOCOLATE CO (@hypechocolate.co)

Address: 855 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Vashti Rose In-House Made Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vashti Rose Artisan Ice Cream (@vashtiroseicecream)

Address: 2411 St Johns Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-754-6003

The Praguery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Praguery (@thepraguery)

Address: Truck schedule available online

Killer Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KILLER 🍦ICE CREAM (@killer.icecream.kitsilano)

Address: 3659 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Milkcow Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milkcow Canada (@milkcowcanada)

Address: 105-5668 Hollybridge Way, Richmond,

Phone: 604-238-7561

Duke’s Fine Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke’s Fine Ice Cream (@dukesfineicecream)

Address: 6758 188 St #104, Surrey

Phone: 778-547-6359

Elephant Garden Creamery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELEPHANT GARDEN CREAMERY (@elephantgardencreamery)

Address: 2080 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-6832

Rain or Shine Ice Cream</h2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rain or Shine Ice Cream (@rainorshineyvr)

Address: Multiple locations in Vancouver

Innocent Ice Cream Parlour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Innocent Ice Cream (@innocenticecream)

Address: 2103 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8584

La Glace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Glace Ice Cream (@laglaceicecream)

Address: 2785 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0793

Passion Gelato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Passione Gelato Artigianale (@passionegelatoyvr)

Address: 55 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-4099

Soft Peaks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soft Peaks Ice Cream (@softpeaksicecream)

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Rocky Point Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Point Ice Cream (@rockypointicecream)

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Yum Sweet Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUM Sweet Shop (@yumsweetshop)

Address: 4150 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7701

Address: 3129 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-9790

Bella Gelateria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok