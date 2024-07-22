With the weather warming up and showing no intention of stopping, people in Metro Vancouver are on the lookout for a cold treat. That’s why we asked you, our readers, what your favourite ice cream and gelato spots are.
From award-winning gelato to ice cream served in chimney cakes, our readers have chosen 19 of the best spots for a cold treat.
View this post on Instagram
Crema Artisinal Ice Cream
View this post on Instagram
Address: Food truck schedule available online
La Dulceria Sweets & Treats
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1039 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9711
Earnest Ice Cream
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Hype Chocolate
View this post on Instagram
Address: 855 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Vashti Rose In-House Made Ice Cream
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2411 St Johns Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-754-6003
The Praguery
View this post on Instagram
Address: Truck schedule available online
Killer Ice Cream
View this post on Instagram
Address: 3659 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Milkcow Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Address: 105-5668 Hollybridge Way, Richmond,
Phone: 604-238-7561
Duke’s Fine Ice Cream
View this post on Instagram
Address: 6758 188 St #104, Surrey
Phone: 778-547-6359
Elephant Garden Creamery
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2080 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6832
Rain or Shine Ice Cream</h2
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations in Vancouver
Innocent Ice Cream Parlour
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2103 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-8584
La Glace
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2785 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0793
Passion Gelato
View this post on Instagram
Address: 55 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4099
Soft Peaks
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
- You might also like:
- Here's where to get your hands on free produce in Metro Vancouver
- 27 of the best bars and restaurants for a first date, according to our readers
- Downtown seafood destination to offer buck-a-shuck oyster deal
Rocky Point Ice Cream
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Yum Sweet Shop
View this post on Instagram
Address: 4150 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7701
Address: 3129 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-9790
Bella Gelateria
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok