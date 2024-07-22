FoodDessertsBest of

Best ice cream and gelato in Vancouver, according to our readers

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Jul 22 2024, 10:29 pm
With the weather warming up and showing no intention of stopping, people in Metro Vancouver are on the lookout for a cold treat. That’s why we asked you, our readers, what your favourite ice cream and gelato spots are.

From award-winning gelato to ice cream served in chimney cakes, our readers have chosen 19 of the best spots for a cold treat.

 

Crema Artisinal Ice Cream

Address: Food truck schedule available online

La Dulceria Sweets & Treats

 

Address: 1039 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9711

Earnest Ice Cream

 

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Hype Chocolate

 

Address: 855 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Vashti Rose In-House Made Ice Cream

Address:  2411 St Johns Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-754-6003

The Praguery

 

Address: Truck schedule available online

Killer Ice Cream

Address: 3659 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Milkcow Cafe

 

Address: 105-5668 Hollybridge Way, Richmond,
Phone: 604-238-7561

Duke’s Fine Ice Cream

Address: 6758 188 St #104, Surrey
Phone: 778-547-6359

Elephant Garden Creamery

Address: 2080 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6832

Rain or Shine Ice Cream</h2

Address: Multiple locations in Vancouver

Innocent Ice Cream Parlour

Address: 2103 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-8584

La Glace

 

Address: 2785 W 16th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0793

Passion Gelato

Address: 55 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4099

Soft Peaks

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Yum Sweet Shop

 

Address: 4150 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7701

Address: 3129 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-9790

Bella Gelateria

 

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Marco Ovies
