Vegas Donuts opened its first location in Vancouver in May 2024, bringing its delicious donuts to the city. Now, it’s gearing up to open its second Vancouver location.

Dished was told that this new location would be similar to its original spot and feature all the same tasty goodness.

“Revisit the joy of vintage Las Vegas with Vegas Donuts! Our baby blue and pink donut shop whisks you back to an era filled with peace, love, and, of course, delicious treats. Enjoy family recipes past down generations from old Las Vegas!” shared the donut shop online.

Donut varieties include those covered with caramel popcorn, gummy bears, marshmallows, and so much more.

“Inspired by our grandparents’ donut store in the 1960s, Vegas Donuts serves divine treats with a nostalgic hit,” continued the donut shop.

Located at 1610 Robson Street, Vancouver, this new location will open on Friday, August 8.

Will you be checking out this new retro-inspired donut shop? Let us know in the comments.

Address:1610 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok