Vanilla Bean Bake Shop deals with aftermath of break-in

It’s been tough for local businesses these past few years, and it doesn’t make it easier with break-ins seemingly on the rise.

Beloved local bakery Vanilla Bean Bake Shop in Maple Ridge is currently dealing with the aftermath of a break-in earlier this week. Dished reached out to owner Taylor Livesey for more information.

“Honestly, we thought that we were invincible,” said Livesey. “We are attached to a mall here in Maple Ridge, we thought that with all of the cameras around, and being so central, we would never get targeted. But we were wrong.”

In terms of stolen goods, Livesey said that the cash register was emptied, and the shop’s iPad was also stolen. “In terms of the value of damaged thought, it’s into the thousands,” said Livesey.

“The front door lock was drilled out and busted,” she continued. “We did leave the register key in the register, so thankfully, he didn’t have to break it open. We are grateful that we chose to make that decision as our POS system is of so much more value than the cash that was in the register, and if they had thrown the register on the ground that would’ve broken our tile floors, and we would not have been able to open a few hours later, since we would not have been able to take any card payments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanilla Bean Bakeshop Inc. (@vanillabean.bakeshop)

Livesey continued by saying the shop has taken extra precautions to prevent future break-ins by adding additional security measures.

So, what can you do to help? Livesey said the best thing you can do is come by the shop and support it at this time and spread the word.

“It’s hard enough right now for small businesses in this economy, having the support of our community is our biggest ask. Plus you get a sweet treat out of it.”

“I think it’s important to recognize that we are not the only business that has been hit. And that it’s not just businesses that are being hit. And it’s not one person that’s doing all of this. It’s a group of people, and it’s not necessarily those that are living on the streets either. The people that are doing this have homes. The reality is the reason that this is happening is due to the economic struggles that everybody is facing these days. When somebody shows up to rob your store and vandalize it in a luxury SUV, those people have a roof over their head, there’s more to it than that.”

“It’s a dark time for us for sure, but we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Vanilla Bean Bake Shop has since reopened after the break-in. You can visit Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm or Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Address: 101-11900 Haney Place, Maple Ridge

