Finch's asking for community support after "boatload of vandalism"

Restaurants have been hit hard since COVID-19, and Finch’s in Vancouver is no exception. Now, the restaurant is asking for community support through a GoFundMe to help keep it open.

This comes just a day after someone smashed the restaurant’s window, making it the ninth window smashed in the last 18 months.

“I’ve been putting this off for three years, trying to stabilize things… but since 2020 Finch’s has been struggling to stay open because of the pandemic and inflation,” shared owner Sheryl Matthews. “There is no way to dig ourselves out of the crazy debt this caused, and still do what we do.

“So instead of just disappearing and leaving you to wonder what happened… maybe people would rather donate the cost of coffee or lunch to keep Finch’s as part of our city.”

Finch cited that its debt is $90,000 and whatever is donated will be used to pay that down.

“That number seems absurd but it is what it is,” said Matthews. “I didn’t cause it, got nothing for it — businesses are just not designed to slam shut for six months and then open and close repeatedly with new restrictions.”

The cafe went on to say that around $16,000 of that cost is from broken windows and vandalism alone.

“If you would like to donate the cost of coffee or lunch or whatever to help, so you can drop into Finch’s in the future to enjoy cozy drinks, yummy food, and a warm welcome…and support local family businesses that make neighbourhoods unique… words could not express our gratitude.”

Finch’s has been a Vancouver staple since 2004 serving the community delicious sandwiches and drinks. You can donate to help keep it open through its GoFundMe.

“It feels like we’ve fed half of Vancouver over nearly 20 years,” said Matthews. “‘Many hands make light work’ is just about my favourite saying. So we’ll see how this goes.”

Finch’s is still open and you can visit on weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Address: 353 W Pender Street, Vancouver

