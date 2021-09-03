15 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 3 to 6

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

We made it to the long weekend!

Make the most of yours with our list of 15 great events happening from September 3 to 6. Check out The Granville Promenade: VMF Takeover, UBLVD WKNDS, and more.

What: The Granville Promenade: VMF Takeover is an Encore Celebration with something for everyone. Check out the music stages by Public Disco and Normie Corp, circus performers, and Drag shows by Bye Felicia. There will also be live art and vendor markets curated by Snag and the Tongue Market, as well as all-ages activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Bring your appetite as there will be food trucks on-site serving up delicious dishes. And of course make sure to snap a selfie with Vancouver Mural Fest’s (VMF) massive new artworks on Granville Street, including murals by Joe Average, Jarus and Marcelline, and Nada Hayek.

When: September 6, 2021

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Granville Street between Helmcken Street and Smithe Street

Cost: Free

What: The 2021 Vancouver TAIWANfest’s theme is ReThink Asia, with the goal of helping Canadians examine their perceptions of Asians. This year’s festival includes live performances and talks, films and foods, and more.

When: Now until September 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Free though donations are appreciated

What: The festival boasts more than three kilometres of flowered pathways throughout the field. Visitors can find three display gardens with 42 varieties of sunflowers, over 50 types of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of wildflowers. There will be plenty of chances to grab an insta-worthy photo, with other popular returning features include self-pick sunflowers, a field-side store with fresh and potted sunflowers, sunflower seeds and bulbs, and plenty of snacks and drinks available on-site.

In order to ensure a safe experience for guests, the festival will implement a limited hourly capacity. There will also be hand-sanitizing stations and cleaning of frequent high-touch areas.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack, British Columbia

Tickets: Available online

What: Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America. Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow. The marker features shopping, live entertainment, and the always popular International Food Fair. Visitors can also expect a Lantern Festival to take place over the last weekend with some stunning outdoor lantern installations and live traditional Asian dance and musical performances by groups across the community.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays. Now until September 19, 2021

Time: 6 pm to midnight

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

What: The final instalment of TikTok Canada’s free (and delicious) viral foodie trend initiative is here: Whipped Lemonade. You find this tasty treat free of charge this Saturday at Cornwall Avenue & Yew Street and Sunday at Davie Street & Denman Street from 1 to 5 pm, while supplies last.

When: September 4 and 5, 2021

Time: 1 to 5 pm, while supplies last

Where: Cornwall Avenue & Yew Street (Saturday) and Davie Street & Denman Street ( September 5)

Cost: Free

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: The Firehall Arts Centre and the Vancouver Independent Music Centre present a summer music series that will occur on weekends until September 5. Music in the Courtyard on September 3 features Alvaro Rojas’ Gran Kasa, described as a 70s prog band, a salsa band and a string quartet going on a road trip together.

When: September 3, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 E Cordova St, Vancouver

Cost: $20-$40 sliding scale, purchase online

What: PNE returns with a smaller fair that’s still packed with popular entertainment and food options, including SuperDogs, live nightly music with local artists, the West Coast Lumberjack Show, and a nightly pyro-musical finale. Additionally, fair-goers can look forward to a comedy street corner, a marketplace, farm country, and Playland. A limited number of tickets will be made available each day, ensuring that visitor capacity is controlled and managed.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings St., Vancouver

Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Those age five and under can enter for free, although they must reserve those free tickets in advance. Purchase online.

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is a gravity-fed coaster that starts at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Each ticket for the Eagle Express includes a ride on the chairlift. The track has a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7-km-long (1.1 miles) winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/hr (25 mph).

When: Daily until September 6, Thursdays to Sundays until September 26, 2021

Time: There are 80 ride slots each hour from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Rd, West Vancouver

Cost: Various with some restrictions, buy online

What: New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage. There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have opened for the first time recently, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up? We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of new Vancouver restaurants Online

What: UBLVD WKNDS features live music, food and drinks, and fun games at an outdoor lounge space on University Boulevard on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons in September. Discover restaurants like Steve’s Poke Bar, Jamjar Canteen, Browns Crafthouse and Downlow Chicken Shack as well as some of UBC’s newest dining options. Then enjoy treats from Rain or Shine or Chatime while enjoying performances by Phil Bo, Mark Woodyard, Olin Brinx and Johnny Jover and art by Michael Bock.

When: Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons until September 25, 2021. (Not including Friday, September 17 due to UBC Homecoming).

Time: 4 pm to 8 pm (Friday) and 12 pm to 4 pm (Saturdays).

Where: 6111 University Boulevard, located next to UBC Academic Core.

Cost: Free

What: Take a train trip through Stanley Park and discover fun facts about the resident wildlife and the park’s history. Younger riders can even earn a Junior Urban Forest Ranger button by asking for the quiz at the Ticket Booth before boarding the train and completing it during the journey.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays until September 6, 2021. Open on stat holidays.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Miniature Railway – Pipeline Road, Stanley Park

Cost: Various prices, sold on-site

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Austin FC in MLS action at BC Place. Before the game, enjoy The Warmup pre-game street party presented by Phillips Brewing. The 19+ event takes place outside the stadium prior to kickoff, from 12 to 4 pm. Live DJs and food trucks will be on hand, with $5 beers for sale. Entry is free, but capacity is limited for the Warmup, which is now located at Robson and Beatty, across the street from Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 4, 2021

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with a cheesy twist. Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event. This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.

When: Now September 14, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of participating restaurants Online

What: Discover over 25 farms and producers along with food and coffee trucks at Mount Pleasant Farmers Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Dude Chilling Park – 8th Ave and Guelph St, Vancouver