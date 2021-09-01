Get FREE whipped lemonade at TikTok stands in Vancouver this weekend

First, there was the Pancake Cereal Sundae. Then, there were the Pasta Chips. Now, the final instalment of TikTok Canada’s free (and delicious) viral foodie trend initiative is here: Whipped Lemonade.

That’s right, the last Summer Starts on TikTok activation means free whipped lemonade for folks in Vancouver.

If you haven’t spotted this trend just yet, check out TikTok user mmminz’s video outlining the recipe.

So when and where can you find this whipped lemonade free of charge? This Saturday and Sunday (September 4 and 5) at the following locations (while supplies last):

Saturday, September 4 at Cornwall Avenue & Yew Street from 1 to 5 pm

Sunday, September 5 at Davie Street & Denman Street from 1 to 5 pm

TikTok Canada has partnered with Made of Millions for this activation, which is an advocacy nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health.

For every free lemonade handed out, TikTok Canada will donate $20 to Made of Millions. This is even more of a reason to seek out this free treat!