Immersive Imagine Picasso exhibit coming to Vancouver this fall

The makers of the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit have announced that they’re giving legendary artist Pablo Picasso the same treatment with Imagine Picasso.

The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre this October, after a successful run in Quebec.

The experience was created by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron in collaboration with art historian Androula Michael and one of the leading figures of the new French architecture movement, Rudy Ricciotti.

“Ricciotti was inspired to create this spectacular scenography from the paper sculptures Picasso made for his children. The paintings, projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, offer a unique and novel perspective on the work of Picasso,” said organizers in a statement.

The experience will feature over 200 of the artist’s paintings.

“I think this exhibition would have pleased my grandfather a lot because he was, above all, a man of freedom,” said Olivier Widmaier Picasso, the grandson of Pablo Picasso.

Organizers are reminding excited art-enthusiasts that the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Imagine Van Gogh had its dates extended multiple times due to the overwhelming popularity of the event.

The event is a contactless experience and will be in full accordance with current health protocols in BC, which means limited capacity and timed entries.

While full details are coming, fans can pre-register for the October launch.