15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 23 to 25

The first weekend of autumn is here! How are you spending it?

We’ve got some great ideas, including Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival, Haunted at Maan Farms, and these 15 fantastic events happening around Metro Vancouver from September 23 to 25.

What: The Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival, hosted by East Van’s Superflux Beer Company, is a belated grand opening party for the popular brewery. Limited tickets to the 19+ shindig are on sale now and include unlimited beer, booze, and food.

Festival goers will get to enjoy six exclusive F*$king Awesome Collaboration beers on tap during the event as well as four-packs to go. And come hungry as the first-ever Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival will also host several mouthwatering food pop-ups from popular local restaurants.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm and 6 to 10 pm

Where: Superflux Beer Company – 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $125, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place with a home game against the Calgary Stampeders on September 24. Arrive early for The Backyard Block Party at Robson and Beatty and on Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The MBA Tour is back in-person! Next stop? Vancouver!

Meet admissions decision-makers from top business schools like Toronto Rotman, York Schulich, University of British Columbia, Duke, McGill, Ivey Business School, IE Business School, and over 10 more. One day only plus free pro headshots.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: The Nest, Alma Mater Society of UBC – 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free, RSVP required

What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, has unveiled four new experiences for 2022: Homestead, The Way Down, Slaughterhouse, and Midway.

When you need a break from the pulse-pounding fun, stop by the Midway Street Theatre to meet a cast of characters skilled in the arts of fire, improv, and entertainment. Plus you can visit the Blood Bar to order a wine-filled Blood Bag, or enjoy Maan Farms’ new Naan Tacos, Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice wine, and Creepy Cloud Cocktail.

When: Select nights from September 24 until October 31, 2022

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, available online

Interior Design Show Vancouver 2022 What: The famed Interior Design Show (IDS) is coming back to Vancouver for its 18th year with a premier showcase of new products and furniture, superstar designers, and avant-garde concepts from North America and beyond. Attendees will enjoy exploring various exhibits, a speaker program, exciting special features, and design experiences such as The District, Collect, Studio North, Prototype, and The Future of Work. When: September 22 to 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Canucks kick off their NHL pre-season at Rogers Arena with a split-squad home game against the Calgary Flames on September 25.

When: September 25, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Pacific Coliseum. The featured list of champions and superstars competing in the show includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Drew Mcintyre, Sheamus, and Bayley.

Of course, talent is subject to change and more superstars will be added to the card in the lead-up to Saturday Night’s Main Event. There are also VIP packages available for purchase that will get you even closer to your favourite wrestlers.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm, doors at 6 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Ranging from $20 to $110; Superstar experience & walk the aisle packages are available. Purchase online

What: Vancouver fashion designer Evan Clayton presents his latest collection, Inferno, at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Clayton describes his 15th collection as a “whimsical journey through heaven and hell” that caters to all of the senses. The show includes state-of-the-art installations by AIRE DESIGN and drag performances by local stars Kendall Gender, Gia Metric, and Jane Smoker.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: Doors 8 pm, fashion show 9 pm, drag at 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery 750 Hornby Street Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Hot Brown Honey, produced by Quiet Riot in partnership with Kim “Busty Beatz” Bowers and Lisa Fa’alafi, challenges boundaries and embraces resilience with The Remix. A group of top talent World First Nations women shatter stereotypes at York Theatre via song, dance, beatboxing, striptease, comedy, and spoken word.

When: Various dates from September 23 to October 8, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $49, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Guitar Festival (VIGF) is a showcase of the art and craft of the world’s finest acoustic and electric guitar makers. Master luthiers (makers of stringed instruments) from across Canada, the United States, and around the world will be in attendance at the fourth VIGF.

Attendees can also take a break in the Time Out Bar while enjoying live concerts and instrument demos. The lineup of musicians includes David Martone, Terry Robb, Itamar Erez, Paul Pigat, and Josue Tacoronte Otero.

When: September 24 to 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday) for exhibition

Where: Creekside Community Recreation Centre – 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online. Entry to the festival starts at $27.50 for a one-day pass and $47.50 for a two-day pass, with students and children pricing also available.

What: Bloom Inspiration Summit, presented by Evalina Beauty and Simply Beautiful at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, features a lineup of acclaimed women speakers who will inspire you to live a bright and full life.

Topics spotlighted include grief to joy, sleep to intimacy, home organization, and how to reach your potential. And the speakers include renowned broadcaster, community leader and cancer survivor Tamara Taggart.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 8:15 am to 6:15 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $199, purchase online

What: Girl Gang Pop-Up is a showcase of women-owned and BIPOC-owned businesses that is hosted by Kilig Candle Co. Shop for soy candles, home decor, lifestyle wear, vegan treats, and more in the heart of Mount Pleasant.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 16 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the Rocky Mountains. Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies is an immersive and multi-sensory experience, and will spotlight the most isolated and untouched areas of the mountain range.

When: Now until September 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The Wizard’s Feast is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) on Saturday, September 24, and it’s a magically immersive event that spellcasters won’t want to miss.

The event will be offered in two types of sessions: brunch, which will be family-friendly and suitable for all ages, and dinner, which will be strictly for 19+. Each ticket includes a mouthwatering three-course meal, roving entertainment by magicians and actors, and fun and games led by the Wizard in Residence.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: Various times. Family-friendly sessions for minors plus adults-only evening sessions

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $100 per person; purchase online

What: Car-Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out. Head down to the West End on September 25 for all of the fun.

When: September 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: West End – Denman & Davie to Denman & Robson, Vancouver

Cost: Free