15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 4 to 6
Enjoy the suite life this fall with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location, and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.
Congratulations, you made it to another weekend! Now it’s time to have some fun.
From Harvest Days at VanDusen to Brewhalla Beer and Music Fest, here are 15 great events to check out in Vancouver from October 4 to 6.
Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.
And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!
Fin-tastic Fall Days
What: Throughout October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring enchanting surprises for the whole family to enjoy.
Discover 65,000 incredible animals, check out underwater pumpkin carvings, listen in on bat talks, visit the new rescued sea otter pup nursery, and more during the seasonal favourite.
When: Now until October 31, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Tickets: $41.20-$56.95, purchase online
Harvest Haus
What: Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.
The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of beer.
When: October 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 6 to 11:30 pm
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online
Fright Nights at Playland 2024
What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!
The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 21st anniversary on select nights, running through to Halloween night.
Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience, which includes eight haunted houses, over 20 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.
When: Select dates from October 4 until October 31, 2024
Time: 6 pm to 11 am on October 6, 13 and 20. Open until midnight on all other days. An early entry pass is also available.
Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $33, purchase online
CIBC Run for the Cure Vancouver
What: Thousands of runners are lacing up their sneakers and hitting the pavement for the CIBC Run for the Cure this weekend in Vancouver.
Canada’s largest single-day, volunteer-led event in support of the breast cancer cause is taking place on Sunday, October 6, in 53 communities across the country.
Participants in Vancouver can register to run or walk a 5 km or 1 km route starting at Concord Community Park in False Creek.
When: October 6, 2024
Time: 7:30 am (registration), 8:30 am (opening ceremonies), 9:30 am (Run for the Cure begins)
Where: Concord Pacific Place – 50 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver
Register: Online
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers
What: The Canucks begin the NHL season at Rogers Arena this fall with home games, including the Edmonton Oilers visiting on October 4.
When: October 4, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm
What: Forget about walking through the crunchy leaves this fall. It’s time to tiptoe through the cranberry bog!
Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season this weekend. The family-friendly Langley farm is even opening its bog to anyone brave enough to take the plunge.
When: Various Cranberry Plunge dates until October 12, 2024. Cranberry Harvest Farm Tour on October 4 and 5 and October 11 and 12, 2024
Time: Various time slots
Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley City
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Harvest Days at the VanDusen Botanical Garden
What: Sometimes, all you want for a fall day is to see the pretty oranges and reds of the trees. The VanDusen Botanical Garden is the perfect place for this.
They also host Harvest Days for a more festive experience, including live entertainment, tasty treats, photo areas, and more. It’s fun for the whole family.
When: Open on weekends until October 20, 2024, plus October 14 for Thanksgiving
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver
Cost: Included with general admission to VanDusen Botanical Garden on event days.
The Chef & the Daruma
What: The Chef & the Daruma is a feature-length documentary by director Mads K. Baekkevold and writer Natalie Murao about Chef Hidekazu Tojo, the pioneer of Japanese cuisine in the West and the inventor of the California roll.
According to the owner and executive chef of Tojo’s Restaurant in Vancouver, many viewers will find something in the film that resonates with their own experiences.
When: October 3, 5 and 6, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this fall with an exciting home game against Minnesota United on October 5 at BC Place.
When: October 5, 2024
Time: 4 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
2024 North Shore Art Crawl
What: Get some more art into your life at the 14th Annual North Shore Art Crawl. Local galleries, community centres, businesses, and art schools open their doors and invite the public in to celebrate the talent of over 300 local artists by showcasing their works and their passions.
Discover a wide range of art forms, including painting, jewellery, pottery, textiles, graphic design, glass, sculpture, and photography. A number of venues will even have demos and art activities.
When: October 4 to 6, 2024
Time: 7 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations
Admission: Free
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival
What: Brewhalla takes over Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack with an epic festival in October. Get ready to check out over 20 craft beer vendors serving up BC-made craft beer, cider, spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails and mixed drinks, zero-proof options and more
This year’s festival theme is Country Harvest Fair, and guests are encouraged to dress in their best fall colours, including flannel, maxi dresses, boots, and overalls. You’ll also enjoy live music from Side One, Six Gun Romeo, and DJ Simon Bridgefoot while grabbing a bite at one of the several food trucks on site.
You can even sign up to compete in classic fair games with a slight twist during the 19+ event.
When: October 5, 2024
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Watson Glen Park – 44975 Tyson Road, Chilliwack
Tickets: $45 tickets – include entry, a 4oz tasting glass, 3 drink tokens, access to 20+ craft beverage vendors, food trucks, live music, and competitions. 6 pack tickets available for $225 (6 for the price of 5) Purchase online
Vancouver Improv Festival 2024
What: Improv comedians from across Canada and the world are coming to town for the 2024 Vancouver Improv Festival. There will be 17 shows and dozens of veteran performers to discover, including Bingewatch from San Francisco, Det Andre Teatre from Oslo, The Diversity Hires from Vancouver, the Festival Ensemble featuring performers from across North America, and more.
When: October 1 to 6, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Forbidden Vancouver’s Lost Souls of Gastown Tour
What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 13th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.
Hear gruesome stories of the Great Fire, learn about the notorious ladies of the Gold Rush, discover a murder mystery that remains unsolved to this day, and more on this eerie tour.
When: Now until October 31, 2024
Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and Halloween week
Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Monaco Cafe
Cost: From $33 for adults and $30 for students and seniors. Purchase online
Oktoberfest at Parallel 49
What: Parallel 49 Brewing will celebrate Oktoberfest in its massive biergarten every day until October 6. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, German-style beers, and plenty of cocktails.
The band fires up starting at 5 pm on Thursday to Sunday. Plus, there will be a nightly contest from Thursday to Sunday for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.
When: Now until October 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 1 am
Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
WXV 1 Women’s Global Competition, Vancouver & Langley
What: Gather your pals and get ready to cheer on Canada at this world championship rugby tournament, where you’ll witness the national women’s team compete at the highest level.
The WXV 1 Women’s Global Competition features the six best teams in the world battling it out. Watch Canada, England, France, New Zealand, Ireland, and the US play at Willoughby Stadium from October 5 to 6 and BC Place from October 11 to 12.
When: October 5 and 6, October 11 and 12, 2024
Time: Various start times
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver; Willoughby Stadium — 7888 200 Street, Langley Township
Tickets: Starting at $30, available here
Plus, here’s an event happening soon that you need to get on your radar!
Vancouver Christmas Market 2024
What: Vancouver Christmas Market is bringing German-style holiday celebrations to Vancouver this fall, and the first batch of tickets, which include some fantastic deals, is on sale now.
The city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 13 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures.
When: November 13 to December 24, 2024
Time: Various timeslots
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online