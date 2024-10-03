15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 4 to 6

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this fall with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location, and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

Congratulations, you made it to another weekend! Now it’s time to have some fun.

From Harvest Days at VanDusen to Brewhalla Beer and Music Fest, here are 15 great events to check out in Vancouver from October 4 to 6.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Throughout October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring enchanting surprises for the whole family to enjoy.

Discover 65,000 incredible animals, check out underwater pumpkin carvings, listen in on bat talks, visit the new rescued sea otter pup nursery, and more during the seasonal favourite.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $41.20-$56.95, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.

The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of beer.

When: October 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online

What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!

The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 21st anniversary on select nights, running through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience, which includes eight haunted houses, over 20 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.

When: Select dates from October 4 until October 31, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 11 am on October 6, 13 and 20. Open until midnight on all other days. An early entry pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $33, purchase online