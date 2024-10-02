EventsNews

CIBC Run for the Cure will close major Vancouver roads this weekend

Oct 2 2024, 5:29 pm
Thousands of runners are lacing up their sneakers and hitting the pavement for the CIBC Run for the Cure this weekend, and commuters are being warned that traffic will be impacted in parts of Vancouver.

Canada’s largest single-day, volunteer-led event in support of the breast cancer cause is taking place on Sunday, October 6, in 53 communities across the country.

Participants in Vancouver can register to run or walk a 5 km or 1 km route starting at Concord Community Park in False Creek. Supporters can also donate to the cause online.

“Breast cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer among women, with one in eight women expected to face a diagnosis in their lifetime,” said the Canadian Cancer Society in a release.

“By fundraising and participating in the Run, Vancouverites can help make a real, lasting difference. When you run for one, you run for all. ”

CIBC Run for the Cure Registration begins at 7:30 am, and opening ceremonies start at 8:30 am. Runners and walkers will hit the road at 9:30 am.

Here is the full list of road closures for CIBC Run for the Cure Vancouver on Sunday, October 6, though organizers state that all times are approximate:

  • 5 am to 1 pm
    • Pacific Boulevard: Cambie Street to National Avenue
    • Carrall Street: Pacific Boulevard to Expo Boulevard
    • Cambie Street Bridge: Pacific Boulevard off-ramp
  • 8:30 am to 11 am
    • Carrall Street: Expo Boulevard to Keefer Street
    • Keefer Street: Carrall Street to Quebec Street
    • Quebec Street: Keefer Street to 6th Avenue
    • Milross Avenue: Quebec Street to Main Street
    • National Avenue: Quebec Street to Main Street
    • 6th Ave: Quebec Street to Cambie Street Bridge
    • Cambie Street Bridge: 6th Avenue to Pacific Boulevard off-ramp
Over 50,000 participants in the CIBC Run for the Cure raised $14.5 million across Canada in 2023. Since the charitable event began in 1992, it has raised over $507 million.

When: October 6, 2024
Time: 7:30 am (registration), 8:30 am (opening ceremonies), 9:30 am (Run for the Cure begins)
Where: Concord Pacific Place – 50 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver
Register: Online

