12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 29 to 31

The spookiest weekend of the year is here! Make the most of your Halloween weekend with these 12 events to check out from October 29 to 31. Parade of Lost Souls, The Hunter’s Moon – Haunted House, and more.

What: A Vancouver Halloween parade called the Parade of Lost Souls is set to return to the city on Saturday, October 30. This year, there will be three parade waves that follow The Carnival Band on the route, as well as flash dance mobs with coordinated dances for songs like The Time Warp and Thriller. You can also sign up for dance workshops in advance to learn the choreography.

The first procession at 7 pm, the Parade of Little Souls, is a more family-friendly experience. There’s also an after-party at the nearby Wise Hall for continued adults-only Halloween revelry.

When: October 30, 2021

Time: Processions at 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction in Chilliwack has returned to terrify anyone who’s feeling brave enough to visit. The ultimate Halloween activity, Reapers features several spooky experiences that will ensure you never sleep again. An insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim. There is almost no light in the 22,000 square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Select dates until October 31, 2021

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 7 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: Available online, starting at $20 per person

What: Ophelia Mexican Kitchen is set to transform itself into a mystical and enchanted space offering guests an unforgettable one-night-only dinner experience on Friday, October 29, in celebration of Dia de los Muertos, aka the Day of the Dead.

At the restaurant, celebrations will include traditional skull face painting, Mexican folk music, and a decadent multi-course meal featuring dishes like Pan-Seared Ling Cod, Yellowfin Tuna, Roasted Beef Tenderloin, and so much more. Reservations are available via phone, and don’t forget to dress up, as there will be a Halloween costume contest in the evening!

When: October 29, 2021

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Ophelia Kitchen – 165 W 2nd Avenue Vancouver

Price: $120 per person; reserve by calling 604-800-5253

What: The Canucks face off with the Oilers on October 30 at Rogers Arena

When: October 30, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Taste of Yaletown is returning for its 17th year of special menus, tasting plates, and expert pairings in some of Vancouver’s swankiest downtown restaurants. Diners can enjoy a variety of special menus from participating eateries, each with a fixed, special price. Alternatively, you can enjoy your meal in the comfort of your home by ordering takeout or delivery.

For every Taste of Yaletown menu sold, the neighbourhood business association will be donating $2 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Yaletown House, a not-for-profit long-term care home for seniors.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Yaletown

Cost: Various, see the list of participating restaurants online

The Hunter’s Moon – Haunted House What: Celebrate Halloween at East Vancouver’s only haunted house. The Hunter’s Moon – Haunted House is presented by NexUp Youth Initiative, an Indigenous-led initiative for masculine youth. The free Halloween adventure is free to experience and recommended for ages 12 and up. When: October 30 and 31, 2021

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: 1325 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Twilight Drive-In Retro Horror Nights What: Langley’s Twilight Drive-In is going retro for Halloween weekend with back-to-back screenings of spooky classics. Horror-film lovers are going to scream about the lineup, and there are even a couple of PG-rated films in the mix, too. On Friday, October 29, they’re showing the original Ghostbusters film at 7 pm followed by A Nightmare on Elm Street at 9 pm. Saturday night’s showings include The Addams Family at 7 pm and Friday the 13th at 8:50 pm. Then, on Halloween night, Halloween is playing at 7 pm and Halloween II follows it at 8:45 pm. When: October 29 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Twilight Drive-in, 260th Street & Fraser Highway, Langley

Tickets: Online in advance, $35 per car load Skate Canada International What: See some of the world’s top figure skaters at the UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Skate Canada International. The second competition in the annual International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figuring Skating series features features Canadian favourites Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, Keegan Messing, and Madeline Schizas. Also skating during the weekend are a number of current and former world medalists including Nathan Chen of the United States, Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China, and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia. When: October 29 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard

Cost: $250-$300 plus fees — Tickets available via Ticketmaster Vancouver Horror Nights What: Ready to go on a fear-filled adventure through a maze of terror? Vancouver Horror Nights is running its brand new Fear Maze for the 2021 Halloween season now until October 31 in Port Coquitlam. It’s an immersive adventure that will take you through an indoor space with 12 different rooms and areas. Using costumed performers and a plethora of special effects, organizers have created a walk-through horror experience inside the haunted Giggle Dam Theatre. If you want to intensify the horror, you can join for the Blackout Maze, where they kill the lights and you have to travel only by the light of your glow stick. When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: The Giggle Dam, 2616 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

Tickets: Online, from $34.99 “Bad to the Bone” Halloween weekends at Britannia Mine Museum What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited on an underground adventure of riddles and clues to discover lost pirate treasure. Then explore the Witches’ Lair, Terror Lab, and Wall of Wonders in the Bone Yard and check out the Spooky Skeleton Science Show and photo booth. When: October 30 and 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $15-$25. Members, as well as children two and under, are free. Purchase online Latin American Heritage Month What: The Latin American Heritage Month in-person activities will be held in the Ocean Art Works Pavilion and Performance Works in Granville Island. Events include concerts, dance workshops, and more. Capacity is limited to 50%, and all health and safety protocols will be adhered to in order to ensure a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable environment for everybody. When: Now until November 2, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Ocean Art Works Pavilion and Performance Works in Granville Island

Cost: Various costs, register online

What: The Empty Chest is a non-profit society that creates unique, immersive worlds for guests to explore. This Halloween, they present Haunted Adventure, with more monsters, a longer course, and more adventure to enjoy.

When: October 26 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 31515 Harris Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Regular Tickets $250 for six people, VIP Tickets $225 per person. Purchase online