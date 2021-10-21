Ophelia Mexican Kitchen is set to transform itself into a mystical and enchanted space offering guests an unforgettable one-night-only dinner experience on Friday, October 29, in celebration of Dia de los Muertos, aka the Day of the Dead.

Dia de los Muertos is a vibrant holiday observed across all of Latin America to remember and celebrate the souls of deceased relatives.

Celebrations often include traditional food, drinks, colourful costumes, lively music, and parades.

At the restaurant, celebrations will include traditional skull face painting, Mexican folk music, and a decadent multi-course meal featuring dishes like Pan-Seared Ling Cod, Yellowfin Tuna, Roasted Beef Tenderloin, and so much more.

Reservations are available via phone, and don’t forget to dress up, as there will be a Halloween costume contest in the evening!

Dia de los Muertos Dinner at Ophelia

When: Friday, October 29 at 6:30 pm

Where: Ophelia Kitchen – 165 W 2nd Avenue Vancouver

Price: $120 per person; reserve by calling 604-800-5253