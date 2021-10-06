Vancouver's haunting Parade of Lost Souls returns this Halloween

Don’t be surprised if you see a procession of zombies, killer clowns, and the undead in East Vancouver this October.

A Vancouver Halloween parade called the Parade of Lost Souls is set to return to the city on Saturday, October 30.

This year, there will be three parade waves that follow The Carnival Band on the route, as well as flash dance mobs for coordinated dances to songs The Time Warp and Thriller.

You can also sign up for dance workshops in advance to learn the choreography ahead of time.

The first procession at 7 pm, the Parade of Little Souls, is a more family-friendly experience. There’s also an after-party at the nearby Wise Hall for continued adults-only Halloween revelry.

Many Halloween events in Vancouver are making a big comeback after COVID-19 derailed organizers’ plans.

“Like the Phoenix rising, Parade of Lost Souls, like all of us, returns again,” reads the event website. In 2020, the parade didn’t happen in its usual form, so this year’s Halloween celebrations will be a welcome spooky return to tradition.

When: Saturday, October 30

Time: Processions at 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free admission