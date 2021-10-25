Metro Vancouver's drive-in is playing the best Halloween movies this weekend

If you’re too old for trick-or-treating, you can still have a blast on Halloween weekend thanks to Langley’s Twilight Drive-in.

Their full schedule for Halloween weekend is out now and it’s packed with back-to-back retro Halloween classics. Horror-film lovers are going to scream about the lineup, and there are even a couple of PG-rated films in the mix, too.

On Friday, October 29, they’re showing the original Ghostbusters film at 7 pm followed by A Nightmare on Elm Street at 9 pm.

Saturday night’s showings include The Addams Family at 7 pm and Friday the 13th at 8:50 pm.

Then, on Halloween night, Halloween is playing at 7 pm and Halloween II follows it at 8:45 pm.

Tickets for the films at the Twilight Drive-in are $35 per carload with up to seven people in the vehicle. You can get them online in advance.

The drive-in has a concession stand where you can order burgers, ice cream, hot dogs, and fries along with all your usual movie snacks like popcorn and candy.

So if you’re looking for a change of pace this Halloween from warming your couch at home in your costume, you can head out for a night at the drive-in instead. Just don’t wear a Michael Myers mask; you don’t want to scare everyone!

When: Halloween weekend, see website for full schedule

Where: Twilight Drive-in, 260th Street & Fraser Highway, Langley

Tickets: Online in advance, $35 per car load