15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 21 to 23

Another autumn weekend has arrived and it’s filled to the brim with great events and activities!

Plan your days with our checklist of 15 fantastic events happening in Metro Vancouver from October 21 to 23. Diwali Fest, Kate Bush burlesque tribute, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Diwali Fest is celebrating a return to in-person events this year, and there are multiple events bringing food, live performances, and fun to Downtown Vancouver.

Enjoy a virtual Diwali Stories With Vancouver Public Library event on Thursday, October 20. The online reading of Archie Celebrates Diwali will be presented live by author Mithali Banerjee Ruths.

Head down to VPL’s Central Branch on Friday, October 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for Diwali @ Vancouver Public Library. There will be music and dance performances, delicious chai being served, and diya painting throughout the evening for attendees.

This year’s festivities wrap up on Sunday, October 23 from 2 to 5 pm with Diwali Downtown Vancouver at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Visitors will be treated to live performances, an interactive rangoli installation, and fun kids’ activities during the afternoon.

When: October 20, 21, and 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation

What: Arc’teryx, in collaboration with Moment Factory, invites Vancouverites to find fresh inspiration with the launch of their Winter 2022 collection.

All-encompassing projections and sonic dreamscapes come together in a multi-sensory event that will seamlessly transport guests into the heart of Vancouver’s coastal mountains. Visitors can preview adventure-ready gear while joining like-minded natural thrill-seekers along for the ride.

When: October 23 to 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm (Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Monday and Tuesday)

Where: Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre West Building. Entrance located at Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free but registration is required. Register online

What: UK-based Hofesh Shechter Company, a boundary-breaking dance company, presents Double Murder: Clowns/The Fix to kick off DanceHouse’s 15th anniversary season. Clowns is a macabre comedy of murder and desire, while The Fix is described as “offering a raw and compassionate moment to balance the forces of aggression that press on us daily.”

When: October 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $35, purchase online

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 11th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and on Halloween week.

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Buro Coffee

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: The Canucks welcome the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Arena for their season home opener on October 22.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Fall Home Show is back for its 40th year with hundreds of local experts all under one roof. Mainstage presenters include Sebastian Clovis, renovator and host of HGTV Canada’s Gut Job; Tiffany Pratt, designer, author, and co-host of Food Network’s Project Bake-Over, and Megan Golightly, professional organizer and owner, GoSimplified. Plus you can discover the latest trends in decorating, renovating, cooking, and more for your home.

When: October 20 to 23, 2022

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Early Bird Price (before October 20) $12, Regular Adult Price (13+) $16, Seniors (60+) $11, Adult and Senior Tickets half off any day after 4 pm $8, Children 12 years & under are free. Buy tickets online

What: Science World’s Extravagant Evenings for Teens, or SWEET, is inviting youths aged 13 to 18 to enter the dome and learn all about fear. Participants will discover what happens to their brains and bodies when they’re feeling scared. They will also learn how to create frightful content to share with others.

Teens can take a trip through Science World’s haunted theatre, learn how to make their own special effects, and even try out the horror VR. Triple O’s and Gallery spaces will also be open.

When: October 21, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Science World at TELUS World of Science – 1455 Quebec Street

Cost: Free for youths ages 13 to 18, register online

What: The timeless music of Kate Bush comes alive at the Rio Theatre with Burgundy Brixx’s live band burlesque experience. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a new discoverer of Bush thanks to Stranger Things, you’ll enjoy The Hot & Heavy Band with lead vocalists Brixx and Lisa-Marie Ricketts performing her hits.

Featuring burlesque performances by Tonya Kay, Jessie Rockley, Mz. B. Haven, Ann Narky, Shaboobie Boobarella, Johnny Bongo, Fionna Flauntit, and Burgundy Brixx. There will also be a Kate Bush/Stranger Things costume contest with prizes and a Stranger Things tribute finale.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: Doors: 8:30 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online, $35 at the door. Purchase online

What: Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.

This haunted house in Surrey is actually three different haunted features in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping. For 2022, you can try the Lovecraftian nightmare Echoes of Abbath, New Year’s Evil which traps you in a 1970s motel, and Zycko Zerkus – a carnival maze.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $29.99 to $49.99 per person

What: Celebrate Diwali by cruising around the harbour on the two-level Burrard Queen while listening to DJ Shalv playing the hottest Bollywood songs. Traditional attire is highly recommended, and there will be a professional photographer onboard capturing pictures of you and your loved ones during the Diwali nightlife experience.

When: October 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Departs from: 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Music legend Sir Elton John is bringing his massive global tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour, to Vancouver for two shows.

John is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum albums, 29 consecutive Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He has also written the music for stage and screen successes Billy Elliot: The Musical, Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, and The Lion King, which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.

When: October 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Community Living BC hosts a picnic at Douglas Park to celebrate Community Inclusion Month, a provincially and municipally proclaimed month to promote the full community participation of persons with intellectual disabilities. There will be food, games, prizes, and more for all guests.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: 12 to 2 pm Where: Douglas Park – 801 West 22nd Avenue, Vancouver Cost: Free

What: Guildford Town Centre invites guests to discover the Secrets of The Haunted Bog. Dangers, scary creatures, and more lie in wait in this family-friendly spooky event. Plus bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Surrey Food Bank and GTC will match the donation with $2 per item donated for a maximum cash donation of $5,000.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre (near Centre Court) – 10355 152nd Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

Plus here’s an event happening in Seattle soon that you need to get on your radar!

What: Seattle’s music venues were silent for much too long, and it’s time for fans from all over to revel in the magic of live music in the Emerald City once again.

This November, discover Seattle’s music scene in a whole new way with #CloudbreakMusicFest. Stay at a participating downtown hotel and receive complimentary admission to live music throughout the city. Discover more at CloudbreakMusicFest.org.

When: November 3 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Seattle

Cost: Downtown hotel guests will receive free access to live music events throughout the city when they book a stay between November 3-23, 2022. Restrictions apply. Learn more online