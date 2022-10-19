Events

5 colourful Diwali events to check out in Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 19 2022, 9:13 pm
5 colourful Diwali events to check out in Vancouver
Diwali Fest/Instagram
The festival of light is almost here!

Diwali, which originates in India but is celebrated across the world, takes place on October 24. But the festivities stretch over several exciting, fun-filled days.

Want a taste of Diwali in Vancouver? Take a look below for our guide to five exciting events to get you in the celebratory spirit.

Diwali @ Vancouver Public Library

Diwali Fest

Diwali Fest/Instagram

What: Head down to VPL’s Central Branch for a Diwali Celebration. There will be music and dance performances, delicious chai being served, and diya painting throughout the evening for attendees.

When: October 21 and 23, 2022
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia, Vancouver
Cost: Free or by donation

Diwali Boat Party Festival

What: Celebrate Diwali by cruising around the harbour on the two-level Burrard Queen while listening to DJ Shalv playing the hottest Bollywood songs. Traditional attire is highly recommended, and there will be a professional photographer onboard capturing pictures of you and your loved ones during the Diwali nightlife experience.

When: October 21 and 22, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Departs from: 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Diwali Stories

Book cover

“Archie Celebrates Diwali” by Mithali Banerjee Ruths

What: Enjoy a virtual reading of Archie Celebrates Diwali, presented live by author Mithali Banerjee Ruths. The reading is for families of all ages, and school and daycare groups are welcome.

When: October 20, 2022
Time: 1:30 pm
Where: Online via Zoom
Cost: Free

Diwali Art & Storytelling

What: Still Moon Arts Society presents an evening of Diwali storytelling, rangoli making, Mehendi, and Diya painting at the Slocan Hall. Guests will also enjoy hot chai and samosas during the event.

When: October 21, 2022
Time: 6 to 8:30 pm
Where: Slocan Hall – 2750 East 29th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online

Diwali Downtown Vancouver

Diwali Fest

Diwali Fest/Instagram

What: Visitors will be treated to live performances, an interactive rangoli installation, and fun kids activities at the Roundhouse Community Centre during Diwali Downtown Vancouver’s celebration.

When: October 23, 2022
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Cost: Free or by donation

