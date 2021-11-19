12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 19 to 21

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Another autumn weekend to enjoy in Vancouver! Here are 12 great events to check out in and around the city from November 19 to 21. Vancouver Podcast Festival, Canyon Lights, and more.

What: Planted Expo is back! Canada’s largest plant-based event, presented by Boosh Food, is happening over two days from November 20 to 21 and features a holiday twist. So you have more time to eat, shop, and listen to the best voices in the movement. Come enjoy all your favourites, plus discover new and innovative plant-based and sustainable products.

Planted Expo has deeply held values around health, well-being, and compassion. The health and safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff are top priorities. Because of this, and in accordance with the mandate from the Provincial Health Officer, this event is only open to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, along with dependents who are not yet eligible. For more information and updates to the health and safety policy for this event, click here.

When: November 20 and 21, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult 1 Day: $20, Adult 2 Day: $25; Senior/Student 1 Day: $15, Senior/Student 2 Day: $20; Teen 1 Day: $15, Teen 2 Day:$20; Kids (12 and under): Free. Purchase online.

What: The Vancouver Podcast Festival returns for its fourth year with a one-day, virtual festival that highlights the strength and benefits of podcasting with a variety of events for podcasters and listeners. Presenters and hosts at this year’s festival include Hannah McGregor (Witch, Please and Secret Feminist Agenda), Andrea Warner (Pop This!), Kelly&Kelly, Media Girlfriends, Liv Albert (Let’s Talk About Myths, Baby) and Laura Palmer (Island Crime), and more.

When:​ November 20, 2021. All programming will be available for passholders to view on demand until November 27 at midnight.

Time: Various times

Where:​ Virtual

Passes: ​$25, available online

What: This Christmas-themed pop-up bar is perfect for Christmas fanatics looking to have a merry ol’ time. You can indulge in all the good things about the holiday, like Christmas music, Christmas-themed drinks and, of course, Christmas pudding. It is a 19+ event, and non-alcoholic beverages are available upon request.

When: November 19 to December 31, 2021

Time: Seatings available from 1 pm to 9 pm

Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $17, purchase online

What: The magical Canyon Lights attraction is making its return to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for the 2021 holiday season. The famed suspension bridge will be glowing, and the canyon floor underneath it will be illuminated with lights from below, creating an enchanting winter wonderland.

Visitors will be able to venture through a rainforest decorated with holiday lights and see the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world. Not to mention, part of the park will light up with its Insta-worthy “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel.

When: November 20, 2021 to January 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Caviar Festival is back again at Ancora, with a brand new and inspiring menu at both locations. Guests can enjoy four varieties of caviar with tastes from around the world, along with featured appetizers and more, from now until November 22.

When: Now until November 22, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Ancora Falsecreek – 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver; Ambleside – 1351 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

What: The Canucks continue their November NHL schedule at Rogers Arena. Matchups include Winnipeg Jets on November 19, and Chicago Blackhawks on November 21.

When: November 19 and 21, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Experience the City of Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival to kick off the holiday season! The free event returns brighter than ever with immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, enchanted eats, family activities, and free hot chocolate.

Presented by Coast Capital Savings, this year’s event will feature new immersive light displays, including an illuminated light tunnel, giant Christmas ornaments and gifts, interactive swings, a “Lights Around the World” display and decorative photo walls. Other highlights include live music across two stages, a large “Enchanted Village” tent featuring over 20 Holiday Market vendors selling gifts and stocking stuffers, free photos with Santa, a Christmas cookie giveaway and holiday displays.

When: November 20, 2021

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: A visual arts, design and crafts festival showcasing Vancouver’s Eastside artists. Meet emerging and internationally established artists working in a variety of disciplines, including painting, photography, sculpture, glassblowing, and more.

When: Now until November 21, 2021

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”

Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.

When: November 19 to December 23, 2021

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall A, 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Starting at $12.60 (plus service charges), online

What: New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage. There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

What: Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story is a new documentary about the iconic Toronto Raptors fan. Learn Bhatia’s story from his early life as an immigrant in Canada to his ascension to being a pop culture phenomenon, the Raptors Superfan. The doc features interviews with family and friends, comedian Russell Peters, NBA superstars Vince Carter and Isiah Thomas, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, and more. Tickets to the free red carpet screening in Vancouver are available by raffle draw.

When: November 20, 2021

Time: 6:30 pm Red Carpet, 8 pm Screening begins, 9 pm Q&A with Nav Bhatia and the producers

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free by raffle. Enter online

What: BC Lions wrap the the CFL regular season at BC Place against the Edmonton Elk on November 19.

When: November 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online