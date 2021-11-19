12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 19 to 21
Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
Another autumn weekend to enjoy in Vancouver! Here are 12 great events to check out in and around the city from November 19 to 21. Vancouver Podcast Festival, Canyon Lights, and more.
Planted Expo (formerly Veg Expo)
What: Planted Expo is back! Canada’s largest plant-based event, presented by Boosh Food, is happening over two days from November 20 to 21 and features a holiday twist. So you have more time to eat, shop, and listen to the best voices in the movement. Come enjoy all your favourites, plus discover new and innovative plant-based and sustainable products.
Planted Expo has deeply held values around health, well-being, and compassion. The health and safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff are top priorities. Because of this, and in accordance with the mandate from the Provincial Health Officer, this event is only open to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, along with dependents who are not yet eligible. For more information and updates to the health and safety policy for this event, click here.
When: November 20 and 21, 2021
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Adult 1 Day: $20, Adult 2 Day: $25; Senior/Student 1 Day: $15, Senior/Student 2 Day: $20; Teen 1 Day: $15, Teen 2 Day:$20; Kids (12 and under): Free. Purchase online.
Vancouver Podcast Festival
What: The Vancouver Podcast Festival returns for its fourth year with a one-day, virtual festival that highlights the strength and benefits of podcasting with a variety of events for podcasters and listeners. Presenters and hosts at this year’s festival include Hannah McGregor (Witch, Please and Secret Feminist Agenda), Andrea Warner (Pop This!), Kelly&Kelly, Media Girlfriends, Liv Albert (Let’s Talk About Myths, Baby) and Laura Palmer (Island Crime), and more.
When: November 20, 2021. All programming will be available for passholders to view on demand until November 27 at midnight.
Time: Various times
Where: Virtual
Passes: $25, available online
Tinseltown Christmas pop-up bar
What: This Christmas-themed pop-up bar is perfect for Christmas fanatics looking to have a merry ol’ time. You can indulge in all the good things about the holiday, like Christmas music, Christmas-themed drinks and, of course, Christmas pudding. It is a 19+ event, and non-alcoholic beverages are available upon request.
When: November 19 to December 31, 2021
Time: Seatings available from 1 pm to 9 pm
Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $17, purchase online
Canyon Lights
What: The magical Canyon Lights attraction is making its return to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for the 2021 holiday season. The famed suspension bridge will be glowing, and the canyon floor underneath it will be illuminated with lights from below, creating an enchanting winter wonderland.
Visitors will be able to venture through a rainforest decorated with holiday lights and see the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world. Not to mention, part of the park will light up with its Insta-worthy “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel.
When: November 20, 2021 to January 23, 2022
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Available online
Annual Caviar Festival at Ancora
What: The Caviar Festival is back again at Ancora, with a brand new and inspiring menu at both locations. Guests can enjoy four varieties of caviar with tastes from around the world, along with featured appetizers and more, from now until November 22.
When: Now until November 22, 2021
Time: Various times
Where: Ancora Falsecreek – 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver; Ambleside – 1351 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks continue their November NHL schedule at Rogers Arena. Matchups include Winnipeg Jets on November 19, and Chicago Blackhawks on November 21.
When: November 19 and 21, 2021
Time: Various times
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival
What: Experience the City of Surrey’s Tree Lighting Festival to kick off the holiday season! The free event returns brighter than ever with immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, enchanted eats, family activities, and free hot chocolate.
Presented by Coast Capital Savings, this year’s event will feature new immersive light displays, including an illuminated light tunnel, giant Christmas ornaments and gifts, interactive swings, a “Lights Around the World” display and decorative photo walls. Other highlights include live music across two stages, a large “Enchanted Village” tent featuring over 20 Holiday Market vendors selling gifts and stocking stuffers, free photos with Santa, a Christmas cookie giveaway and holiday displays.
When: November 20, 2021
Time: 12 to 10 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Eastside Culture Crawl
What: A visual arts, design and crafts festival showcasing Vancouver’s Eastside artists. Meet emerging and internationally established artists working in a variety of disciplines, including painting, photography, sculpture, glassblowing, and more.
When: Now until November 21, 2021
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition
What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”
Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.
When: November 19 to December 23, 2021
Time: 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall A, 999 Canada Place
Tickets: Starting at $12.60 (plus service charges), online
Check out a new restaurant in Vancouver
What: New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage. There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?
We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver
Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story
What: Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story is a new documentary about the iconic Toronto Raptors fan. Learn Bhatia’s story from his early life as an immigrant in Canada to his ascension to being a pop culture phenomenon, the Raptors Superfan. The doc features interviews with family and friends, comedian Russell Peters, NBA superstars Vince Carter and Isiah Thomas, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, and more. Tickets to the free red carpet screening in Vancouver are available by raffle draw.
When: November 20, 2021
Time: 6:30 pm Red Carpet, 8 pm Screening begins, 9 pm Q&A with Nav Bhatia and the producers
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free by raffle. Enter online
BC Lions
What: BC Lions wrap the the CFL regular season at BC Place against the Edmonton Elk on November 19.
When: November 19, 2021
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online