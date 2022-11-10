15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 11 to 13

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another week has come and gone, leaving us Vancouverites with another long weekend filled with great events to enjoy!

Here are 15 things to do around Metro Vancouver from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13. Remembrance Day, Christmas Market, Hypeflea, and more.

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy

When: November 12 to December 24, 2022

Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Now until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets starting at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) starting at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) starting at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless classic The Sound of Music for the holiday season. Follow the journey of Maria and the von Trapp family and hear beloved songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Edelweiss.” The show promises to be a favourite for the whole family, whether it’s your first time or 100th time enjoying the tale.

When: Various dates from November 10 to December 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $43, purchase online

What: Herschel Supply is holding its first-ever warehouse sale and there are lots of great deals to be found.

From November 10 to 13, shop Herschel’s classic backpacks, travel accessories, luggage, and more for up to 75% off. It’s a great opportunity to get your holiday gift shopping done or find that perfect item for your next adventure. Plus new products will be stocked daily.

When: November 10 to 13, 2022

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Friday), 9 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, East Hall A – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Alex Mackenzie’s Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour is a world-class variety show featuring three comedians, the best freestyle rapper on the planet, and an international foot archer. Enjoy performances by Ivan Decker, Chris Turner, Orissa Kelly, Simon King, and Mackenzie at the Hard Rock Casino. All proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

The talented acts have been featured on Netflix, Just for Laughs, MTV, HBO, Cirque de Soliel in Las Vegas, Britain’s Got Talent, the JUNO Awards, and have even performed for Her Majesty The Queen of England.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Show Theatre at Hard Rock Casino — 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam

Cost: $50, purchase online

What: The trails and the trees of one of Surrey’s most popular parks will be illuminated for the 10th annual Bear Creek Lights. This year features a reimagined display with light displays that showcase the natural beauty of the park. Bear Creek Lights is a family-friendly event, and free tickets can be booked online for the one-kilometre garden walking loop.

When: Now until November 18, 2022 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9:30 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes.

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online

What: A Vancouver tradition for nearly 50 years, Circle Craft features a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers — just to name a few.

And for the first time since 2019, attendees can enjoy tasty food and drink samples in the Gourmet Alley, live musical performances, and enter the “shopping spree” contest.

When: Now until November 13, 2022

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday and Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online

What: The first-ever Hypeflea, presented by The Granville Flea and #NFS/Heat Vault, is taking place at Fortune Sound Club and the all-ages event is the perfect place to find your latest fit.

Hypeflea will feature 24 popular local vendors, including Dipt Kicks, Hype + Sole Cartel, Thrift Beasts, and Collectors Station. Attendees will also be able to buy, sell, and trade during the market.

When: November 13, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club — 147 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $6 plus fees, VIP tickets for early access are also available. Purchase online

What: The Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale is coming to Vancouver. Save 50% or more on Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble. Open to the public for four days only.

You’ll find makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to get deep discounts on these popular brands.

When: November 10 to 13, 2022

Time: 9 am to 8 pm (Thursday and Friday), 9 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre East Exhibition Hall B — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Learn more online

What: The 12th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from LGBTQS+ voices. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a Rainbow Elder, who will share true stories while shattering stereotypes and preconceived notions of otherness.

The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Alysha Collie, Allan Morgan, Melanie Ray, and Dallas Yellowfly.

When: November 12 and 13, 2022

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Victory Square’s Remembrance Day Service is the oldest continuing annual ceremony in Vancouver, beginning in 1924. This ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the change of the guard, wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, and more to honour our veterans.

When: November 11, 2022

What: 10 am to noon

Where: Victory Square — 200 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: Shop for everything at the Bespot Market, from one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces and slow fashion brands to handmade jewelry and curated vintage goodies. Plus, wellness brands and artisanal food and beverage purveyors will be in attendance.

If you head up to Squamish on Friday night, you can check out the bar and an oracle card reader inside one of the historic trains at the museum. On Saturday and Sunday, the vibe will be much more chill and relaxed.

When:

Friday, November 11 from 5 to 9 pm

Saturday, November 12 from 10 am to 4 pm

Sunday, November 13 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road Squamish

Cost: Tickets from $9, available online

What: The Takeover, presented by Empire Boxing Enterprises, is taking place on November 12 at the Grand Villa Casino. Fighters from across the country and Metro Vancouver are taking part in seven professional boxing bouts, including Surrey’s Buneet Bisla defending his 5-0 pro boxing record against Lethbridge’s Janks Trotter in the light heavyweight main event.

When: November 12, 2022

Time: Doors at 6 pm, first fight at 6:30 pm

Where: Grand Villa Casino – 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Little Chamber Music and Mountain View Cemetery host Remembered Aloud, a Remembrance Day event in the Abray South Field of Honour.

At 11 am, a bell will toll 11 times, followed by two minutes of silence. Then, 11 brass players and singers from musica intima, Vancouver Bach Choir, and Vancouver Youth Choir will perform a Phrase of Remembrance together.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Mountain View Cemetery – 5455 Fraser Street, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: Head up to the fourth floor of the Rosewood Hotel and step into a magical winter oasis. Reflections: The Winter Terrace has a seasonal menu and festive, holiday drinks, a true treat for your tastebuds.

It’s worth noting that while the seasonal outdoor space does open on November 1, the hotel has shared that the full holiday decor will not be on display until November 12.

When: Now until December 31, 2022 (closed November 11)

Time: November 1 to 10, 3 to 11 pm, last call 10 pm; November 12 to December 31, 11:30 am to 11 pm

Where: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver (at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia)