16 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 8 to 10

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Another weekend packed with fun events has arrived in Vancouver!

Here is our list of 16 fun things to do around the city from March 8 to 10. Vancouver Cocktail Week, International Women’s Day, and more.

For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Monster Jam is a family-friendly motorsports experience that is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for three massive events from March 8 to 10, 2024.

The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt during the Vancouver Monster Jam Arena Championship Series West shows. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

When: March 8 to 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

You might also like: Science of Cocktails returns to Vancouver in April and tickets are now on sale

Swedish House Mafia and Deadmau5 headline FVDED in the Park 2024

Over a million tulips are blooming at reimagined Chilliwack festival this spring

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall on Saturday, March 9, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.

When: March 9 and 10, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre is celebrating International Women’s Day by opening its doors to the community for complimentary workouts. Take a dip in the pool, work out in the weight rooms, or discover the many offerings in the fitness studios.

Group fitness classes must be booked in advance with Member Services by calling 604-895-5777. Guests must also be 15 years of age or older and present a valid photo ID during their visit.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 5:45 am to 9:30 pm

Where: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre — 535 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is open and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Chroma Link Collective’s Hori7ons is an artist-led, community-driven, immersive digital art experience. Discover 360° projections of work from seven local artists and explore their diverse perspectives on technology’s impact on culture.

Featured artists inside The Kent’s immersive gallery space include Stacie Ant, Kevin Holliday, Lydia Pourmand, Zuleyma Prado, Saida Saetgar, Carmilla Sumantry, Guile Twardowski, and Miki Aurora. The four-day event will also have live performances, networking opportunities, and more.

When: March 7 to 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Kent — 534 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Figure collectors, mark your calendars! Tamashii Nations, a high-end collectibles division of Bandai Namco, one of Japan’s most popular toy manufacturers, is coming to Canada for the first time ever.

This unique shopping experience will be popping up at Metropolis at Metrotown and guests can browse through fan-favourite product lines, such as S.H.Figuarts, FiguartsZERO, Figuarts mini, Metal Build, and Robot Spirits. You can also discover a whole host of items only available at Tamashii Nations stores in Tokyo, Shanghai, and New York.

When: Now until March 11, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Monday to Saturday), 10 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Grand Court of Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

Vancouver Cocktail Week What: The third annual VancouverCocktailWeek welcomes some of the world’s most talented bartenders to the city, allowing you to enjoy their cocktails, learn from their experiences, and raise a glass (or three) together. It will showcase the city’s immense bartending talent, with events ranging from seminars, “Cinq à Sept” happy hours, and cocktail -paired dinners. Check out the opening elevated brunch at the Fairmont Pacific Rim and the closing gala at the Sutton Place Hotel. When: Now until March 10, 2024

Where: Various locations around Vancouver

Tickets for closing gala: $187.71 The Paper Kites What: Australian indie-folk rockers The Paper Kites have been winning fans over around the world since their 2010 debut. The quintet has been nominated for an ARIA Award and a J Award, and they’re stopping at the Vogue Theatre with The Roadhouse Band in March. When: March 10, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35-$38 plus fees, purchase online

The Swifties Market What: The Swiftie Market, presented by Gourment Markets and inspired by Taylor Swift, is happening at the Fort Langley Golf Club on Saturday, March 9. Put on your favourite cardigan and get ready to shop curated vendors at the free event. There will be several surprises and treats for fans, plus attendees will have the chance to win a ticket to one of Swift’s Vancouver concerts in December. When: March 9, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Langley Golf Club – 9782 McKinnon Crescent, Fort Langley

Tickets: Free, register online Dine Around Delta Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in the Metro Vancouver community. The annual festival runs until March 10 and will offer guests a fixed-price menu ranging from $15-$45. See the event’s website for a full list of participating restaurants. When: Now until March 10, 2024

Where: Various locations Gender Equity in Media Festival What: Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver presents its 19th annual festival at VIFF Centre. It’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women and gender-diverse filmmakers onscreen. There will also be a virtual festival from March 12 to 26. There are 37 films from 14 countries in this year’s programming, including world premieres, features, shorts and more. GEM Fest will also include receptions and panels for fans to check out. When: Now until March 9, 2024 (in-person), March 12 to 26, 2024 (virtual)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; virtual

Cost: Sliding scale starting from $10 to $20. Festival passes are also available. Purchase online