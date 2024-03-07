16 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 8 to 10
Another weekend packed with fun events has arrived in Vancouver!
Here is our list of 16 fun things to do around the city from March 8 to 10. Vancouver Cocktail Week, International Women’s Day, and more.
Monster Jam Vancouver
What: Monster Jam is a family-friendly motorsports experience that is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for three massive events from March 8 to 10, 2024.
The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt during the Vancouver Monster Jam Arena Championship Series West shows. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.
When: March 8 to 10, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Made in the 604 – Spring Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall on Saturday, March 9, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.
When: March 9 and 10, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
International Women’s Day Open House at YWCA Health + Fitness Centre
What: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre is celebrating International Women’s Day by opening its doors to the community for complimentary workouts. Take a dip in the pool, work out in the weight rooms, or discover the many offerings in the fitness studios.
Group fitness classes must be booked in advance with Member Services by calling 604-895-5777. Guests must also be 15 years of age or older and present a valid photo ID during their visit.
When: March 8, 2024
Time: 5:45 am to 9:30 pm
Where: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre — 535 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Skate Plaza at The Shipyards
What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is open and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.
When: Daily until March 31, 2024
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver
Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)
Hori7ons: Immersive Digital Art Exhibition
What: Chroma Link Collective’s Hori7ons is an artist-led, community-driven, immersive digital art experience. Discover 360° projections of work from seven local artists and explore their diverse perspectives on technology’s impact on culture.
Featured artists inside The Kent’s immersive gallery space include Stacie Ant, Kevin Holliday, Lydia Pourmand, Zuleyma Prado, Saida Saetgar, Carmilla Sumantry, Guile Twardowski, and Miki Aurora. The four-day event will also have live performances, networking opportunities, and more.
When: March 7 to 10, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: The Kent — 534 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Tamashii Nations Vancouver
What: Figure collectors, mark your calendars! Tamashii Nations, a high-end collectibles division of Bandai Namco, one of Japan’s most popular toy manufacturers, is coming to Canada for the first time ever.
This unique shopping experience will be popping up at Metropolis at Metrotown and guests can browse through fan-favourite product lines, such as S.H.Figuarts, FiguartsZERO, Figuarts mini, Metal Build, and Robot Spirits. You can also discover a whole host of items only available at Tamashii Nations stores in Tokyo, Shanghai, and New York.
When: Now until March 11, 2024
Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Monday to Saturday), 10 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: The Grand Court of Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby
Vancouver Cocktail Week
What: The third annual VancouverCocktailWeek welcomes some of the world’s most talented bartenders to the city, allowing you to enjoy their cocktails, learn from their experiences, and raise a glass (or three) together.
When: Now until March 10, 2024
Where: Various locations around Vancouver
Tickets for closing gala: $187.71
The Paper Kites
What: Australian indie-folk rockers The Paper Kites have been winning fans over around the world since their 2010 debut. The quintet has been nominated for an ARIA Award and a J Award, and they’re stopping at the Vogue Theatre with The Roadhouse Band in March.
When: March 10, 2024
Time: Doors 7 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $35-$38 plus fees, purchase online
The Swifties Market
What: The Swiftie Market, presented by Gourment Markets and inspired by Taylor Swift, is happening at the Fort Langley Golf Club on Saturday, March 9.
Put on your favourite cardigan and get ready to shop curated vendors at the free event. There will be several surprises and treats for fans, plus attendees will have the chance to win a ticket to one of Swift’s Vancouver concerts in December.
When: March 9, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Fort Langley Golf Club – 9782 McKinnon Crescent, Fort Langley
Tickets: Free, register online
Dine Around Delta
Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in the Metro Vancouver community. The annual festival runs until March 10 and will offer guests a fixed-price menu ranging from $15-$45. See the event’s website for a full list of participating restaurants.
When: Now until March 10, 2024
Where: Various locations
Gender Equity in Media Festival
What: Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver presents its 19th annual festival at VIFF Centre. It’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women and gender-diverse filmmakers onscreen. There will also be a virtual festival from March 12 to 26.
There are 37 films from 14 countries in this year’s programming, including world premieres, features, shorts and more. GEM Fest will also include receptions and panels for fans to check out.
When: Now until March 9, 2024 (in-person), March 12 to 26, 2024 (virtual)
Time: Various times
Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; virtual
Cost: Sliding scale starting from $10 to $20. Festival passes are also available. Purchase online
International Women’s Day Art Fair
What: Pacific Arts Market, a woman-owned and operated small business, is hosting an International Women’s Day Art Fair. Discover unique creations and artworks by a number of female artists and entrepreneurs, including paintings, jewellery, sculptures, and more.
When: March 9, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Pacific Arts Market — 1448 West Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: Free though donations are appreciated, purchase online
Workout For Women’s Day
What: From March 2 until International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day. It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From bounce cardio and pilates to krav maga and a dance fit, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.
When: March 2 to 8, 2024
Time: Check the schedule for class times
Where: Various locations in Vancouver
Tickets: Classes by donation
Sister Jazz Orchestra and Dee Daniels celebrate International Women’s Day
What: The 18-woman-strong Sister Jazz Orchestra (SJO) and acclaimed vocalist and pianist Dee Daniels team up for a celebration of International Women’s Day. The event includes works written by inspiring women, including a number of Daniels’ pieces.
When: March 8, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The BlueShore @ CapU — 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver
Cost: $29 to $55, purchase online
Vancouver Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets
What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena with a home game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on March 9.
When: March 9, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
The Witness Blanket at the West Vancouver Memorial Library
What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC, and Canada.
The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.
When: Now until March 10, 2024
Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)
Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library — 1950 Marine Drive, West
Vancouver
Cost: Free, though registration is required for events.
Pinky Patel
What: Viral comedy star Pinky Patel is bringing her signature brand of comedy to Metro Vancouver for two shows this month, and it’s one you’ll want to check out with your “priends.”
Patel describes herself as a PTA mom-turned-creator, comedian, and personality. She began posting comedic videos on social media in October 2020, which soon led to a following of 5.3 million followers on TikTok and over two million fans on Facebook and Instagram.
When: March 9 (Vancouver), March 10 (Surrey), 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Vancouver), 8 pm (Surrey)
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver; Bell Performing Arts Centre — 6250 144th Street, Surrey
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online