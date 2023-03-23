15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 24 to 26

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first weekend of spring is always extra sweet!

No matter the weather, plan some fun with our roundup of 15 great events happening around Metro Vancouver from March 24 to 26. Warriors’ Country Night, Festival du Bois, and more.



Vancouver Warriors’ Country Night What: The Warriors are hosting Country Night on Saturday, March 25, when the Colorado Mammoth are in town. And lacrosse lovers will want to put on their boots and Stetsons. Acclaimed country artists Karen Lee Batten, Dakota Pearl, and Courtney Hunt will be providing live entertainment, with Batten also singing the national anthems. Fans will want to stick around for the postgame concert on the turf by Juno Award winners Tim & The Glory Boys. When: March 25, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: As part of the Italian Cultural Centre’s Taste of Italy series, the Taste of Emilia Romagna event kicks off on March 24. Guests will be able to enjoy a chef’s created menu sampling dishes from the Northern Italian region, including charcuterie cones, Tagliatelle al Ragù, Cotoletta alla Bolognese, and Barozzi-style cake.

When: March 24, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $70.56 per person, purchase online

What: Joke Books Comedy! challenges top Vancouver comics to perform their hottest material, then shuffle through the pages of their joke books until the audience shouts, “stop!” The lineup for March includes Gina Harms, Randee Neumeyer, Chris Griffin, Aaron Arya and Nathan Hare.

When: March 24, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Dolly Disco — 713 E Hasting Street (Alley Entry), Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: The Spring Break Up Country Music Festival, produced by Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre, is Fraser Valley’s newest country music festival. The highly anticipated event features an all-Canadian lineup led by Dean Brody and Meghan Patrick. There will also be market and food vendors, a mechanical bull, a 19+ VIP area, and more.

When: March 25, 2023

Time: Doors at 3 pm, event ends at 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Starting at $59 plus fees, VIP tickets are also available. Purchase online

What: Drift: from the forest to the sea, by BC artist Bettina Harvey, is an exhibit that explores the ecology and physical journey of driftwood. Harvey’s unique drawings draw parallels between the passages of our personal lives and the cycles of ecological life. The themes explored include resilience and transformation, love, and the natural world.

When: Now until August 20, 2023 (Closed Mondays and Stat Holidays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Beaty Biodiversity Museum — 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

Admission: $10-$14 for non-members, free for UBC Students, faculty + staff (with UBC card) and children 4 years and under. Purchase online

What: Browse locally made fashion, accessories and art from Canadian designers, with everything from clothing to hats, bags, and shoes available. First Pick Handmade will showcase local and BC-based makers and promises to be an exclusive and sustainable shopping experience

When: March 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Heritage Hall — 3102 Main Street

Tickets: $3, purchase at the door or online

What: The Shrek Rave, presented by Modo-Live is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad or the Three Blind Mice.

DJs will be playing memorable Shrek hits while the visuals from the hit films make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.

Get ready to take part in “I’m A Believer” singalongs while enjoying Shrek-themed drinks. The 19+ event will also offer prizes to the best dressed, so get ready to be an “All Star.”

When: March 26, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: Harbour Event & Convention Centre — 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 to $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The 34th annual Festival du Bois is a weekend celebration of francophone and French-Canadian culture and the largest in BC. Enjoy live entertainment, traditional food, the Metis Village Experience, and more at Maillardville’s Music & Culture Festival.

When: March 24 to 26, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Friday), 11:30 to 8 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Mackin Park — 1046 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free on opening night, $10-$32 on Saturday and Sunday. Free for children 5 and under. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants bring WHL action to Langley Events Centre this spring, including a Friday, March 24 matchup against the Kelowna Rockets

When: March 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Victoria indie-rockers Current Swell have performed at iconic events such as the 2010 Winter Olympics and Ottawa Bluesfest and have released seven albums throughout their career. The quartet plays the Commodore Ballroom on March 25.

When: March 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus fees, purchase online

What: Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC) is gearing up to host its first-ever Shelter Slumber Pawty on March 25, 2023.

For 24 hours, participants will eat, sleep and play in the shelter along with one of the four-legged shelter residents. Supporters can follow along on social media as the event will be live-streamed, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of shelter pets.

When: March 25, 2023

Where: Live-streamed on social media

What: The Canadian premiere of Oz retells the whimsical story of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The audience is transported to 1899 Chicago as the author and poet struggles to put his ideas down on paper. His housekeeper Bridgey and a young girl named Dot help Baum improvise the story and soon the magical tale starts coming to life.

When: Now until March 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18-$35, purchase online

What: The Molson CARHA Hockey World Cup, presented by Lulu Island Winery, is set to take place in Richmond from March 19 to March 26, and it promises an unforgettable week full of family-friendly fun and hockey camaraderie.

Known as “the Olympics of recreational hockey,” the event happens only once every four years and attracts participants from all over the world. This year, approximately 100 teams from 10 countries will travel to Richmond to compete.

The best part? All of the games are completely free for the public to attend!

When: March 19 to 26, 2023

Time: Varies by game

Where: All games take place at the Richmond Olympic Oval and Richmond Ice Centre. The feature game will take place at Minoru Arena

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to take part in the family-friendly “Mini Mud Monsters” activity in their Terralab STEAM learning space during spring break. During the interpreter-led drop-in sessions, participants will discover what microorganisms in freshwater ecosystems look like up close through magnification. Guests will also learn how these tiny animals help grow the understanding of the human impacts of metals and mining.

When: March 22 to 26, 2023

Time: 1:30 to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Various prices, pre-book online