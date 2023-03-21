Party with the Warriors' new mascot at Country Night this weekend

Fans won’t be the only ones roaring at Rogers Arena during Vancouver Warriors‘ Country Night this weekend.

After a six-month campaign by the organization to find its first-ever mascot, the Warriors have revealed party-loving Timbr the Sasquatch to the world.

Timbr has arrived just in time to enjoy Country Night on Saturday, March 25, when the Colorado Mammoth are in town. And lacrosse lovers will want to put on their boots and Stetsons too.

There will be a variety of pre-game and in-game activities at Rogers Arena to check out during the Warriors’ biggest theme night of the year.

Acclaimed country artists Karen Lee Batten, Dakota Pearl, and Courtney Hunt will be providing live entertainment, with Batten also singing the national anthems.

Fans will want to stick around for the postgame concert on the turf by Tim & The Glory Boys. Make sure to wear your best country night attire to the arena!

Of course, Country Night is the perfect opportunity to party with Timbr. The Warriors received over 2,300 fan submissions with unique ideas and designs, with 47.9% of fans ultimately choosing the Party Sasquatch over a Turf Monster, an eagle, and a bear.

The fun continues in the Warriors’ two Party Zones on each side of the end zones for every home game. Each can accommodate 250 people, and tickets are just $25.

The zones showcase live entertainment during each game ranging from a live DJ to the team’s Lululemon Dance Troupe or a live marching band. Fans will also enjoy a turf-level view of the entire game while soaking in the party atmosphere.

When: March 25, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online