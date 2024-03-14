15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 15 to 17
Congratulations, you made it to the weekend!
Celebrate by calling up your friends and checking out these 15 fun events around Vancouver from March 15 to 17. St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Winnie the Pooh Afternoon Tea, and more.
The Blarney Stone’s St Patrick’s Day Festival
What: The Blarney Stone is celebrating the 51st anniversary of its iconic St. Patrick’s Day Festival. This indoor and outdoor festival features Celtic Dancers, live music, a DJ, a piper, and more. There is also a tasty brunch buffet starting at 9 am.
When: March 17, 2024
Time: 9 am to late
Where: The Blarney Stone — 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Cost: $35 for entry before 11 am for the brunch buffet, $35 for entry before 2 pm. Minors are allowed before 5 pm with their legal guardian. If online tickets sell out after 2 pm, tickets will be sold at the door while supplies last. Purchase online.
Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic
What: Embark on a symphonic journey through the first 100 years of The Walt Disney Company at this special Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performance. Enjoy classics on the big screen including Moana, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, and The Lion King.
When: March 16 and 17, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Saturday), Noon (Sunday)
Where: Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Winnie the Pooh Afternoon Tea
What: Inspired by A.A. Milne’s classic story, this experience at H Tasting Lounge offers both sweet and savoury treats.
The menu features eats like Pooh’s Pot of Gold, aka cotton candy and honey crystals on popcorn with burnt honey and sea salt, as well as Eeyore’s Blueberry Blues, an Earl Grey-infused berry scone with clotted cream and preserves.
When: Now until May 11, 2024
Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Where: H Tasting Lounge (The Westin Bayshore) – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Reservations: $72 per person; book here
Amber Harper-Young at Yuk Yuks Surrey
What: Vancouver’s Amber Harper-Young has performed all around the globe and was a finalist in the BC’s Funniest Female competition. She has performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, YYC Comedy Fest in Calgary, The Del Close Marathon in New York, and many more.
Harper-Young can be heard on the Just for Laughs Originals BC Vol. 5 recording, and will soon make her TV debut on Hollywood Suite with the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame.
When: March 15 to 16, 2024
Time: 8 pm (Friday), 7 and 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: $19.05 plus tax; purchase online
A Celebration of Love: Honouring Rob Pattee’s 42 Years in the Music Industry
What: RPM Music Services is hosting a celebration of Rob Pattee, a prominent figure in the Vancouver music industry for over four decades who has been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, and everyone is welcome.
The Celebration of Love includes live performances by a variety of artists including Daniel Powter, WideMouth Mason, Hot Hot Heat, Bif Naked, and more. Partial proceeds will be donated to Alpha One Canada.
When: March 13, 2024
Time: Doors 7 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online
Drag Gaymes Night: St. Patrick’s Day edition
What: Miss Gloria Hole and Mina Mercury are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day edition of Drag Gaymes at Bean Around The World. The event will feature high-energy drag performances and saucy ~gaymes~ that are sure to leave everyone full of laughter and frivolity — featuring trivia, bingo, Pictionary, and more.
When: March 14, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Bean Around the World — 175 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10 plus fees, purchase online
CelticFest Vancouver 2024
What: The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.
The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: 10 am to 9 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery
Cost: Free
Abbotsford Canucks
What: The Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign in March with back-to-back home games against the Bakersfield Condors at Abbotsford Centre.
When: March 12 and 13, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various; purchase online
Cheaters
What: Cheaters by playwright and producer Michael Jacobs introduces the audience to Allen and Michelle. The couple have been living together for 18 months, but their disagreement on the future of their relationship soon embroils other family members in the comedic romantic confusion.
When: March 15 to 17, 2024 (Surrey), March 21 to 24, 2024 (New Westminster)
Time: Various times
Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey; Anvil Centre — 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online
Shen Xin – but this is the language we met in; 我们在这个语言中相遇
What: Richmond Art Gallery presents celebrated Chinese artist Shen Xin’s debut exhibition in Canada. The exhibit is highlighted by Xin’s experimental new work, but this is the language we met in. It is accompanied by four small paintings by the La Salle College of the Arts and Slade School of Fine Art graduates.
When: Now until March 30, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), Noon to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Richmond Cultural Centre — 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond
Cost: By donation
Vancouver Giants
What: The Vancouver Giants continue their season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Tri-City Americans on March 12 and Kamloops Blazers on March 15.
When: Various dates
Time: 7 pm
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley
Cost: Various; purchase online
House Teams Showcase at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre’s House Teams step into the spotlight for live performances on Granville Island. Inspire the rising comedy stars with your suggestions and watch them weave theatrical gold during the Sunday evening showcases.
When: March 17 and 24, and April 7, 14 and 21, 2024
Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
St. Patrick’s Day 5K
What: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by running a 5K through scenic Stanley Park. Afterwards, stay for the party, with a DJ, green beer, delicious food, and more. The race is also raising money to support Diabetes Canada.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: 9:30 am
Where: Stanley Park Pavilion, Stanley Park
Registration: Online
Maenam and Friends: A Dinner Series
What: Maenam, Vancouver’s award-winning Thai restaurant, is launching an exciting new special chefs collaboration dinner series. Chef-owner Angus An and his team will be exclusively joined by acclaimed chefs from around the world. This marks the first event of the series and will feature local talent Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, executive chef of one Michelin star Published on Main.
When: March 17, 2024
Time: 5:30 to 8 pm
Where: 1938 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $200
Wonderheads – The Wilds
What: The Wilds is an award-winning, wordless show by Wonderheads filled with signature mask work, magical puppets and stirring music. The audience will adventure along with Wendell, who must head into a mysterious forest to bring his wife Tilda and their beloved tree back home safely.
When: March 17, 2024
Time: 2 pm
Where: James Cowan Theatre — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: $10-$20. Purchase tickets online