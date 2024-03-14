15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 15 to 17

Blarney Stone/Instagram | Shen Xin, Grounds of Coherence #1, but this is the language we met in 天雨粟 #1，我们在这个语言中相遇, 2023, video still, Courtesy of the artist

What: The Blarney Stone is celebrating the 51st anniversary of its iconic St. Patrick’s Day Festival. This indoor and outdoor festival features Celtic Dancers, live music, a DJ, a piper, and more. There is also a tasty brunch buffet starting at 9 am.

When: March 17, 2024

Time: 9 am to late

Where: The Blarney Stone — 216 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 for entry before 11 am for the brunch buffet, $35 for entry before 2 pm. Minors are allowed before 5 pm with their legal guardian. If online tickets sell out after 2 pm, tickets will be sold at the door while supplies last. Purchase online.

What: Embark on a symphonic journey through the first 100 years of The Walt Disney Company at this special Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performance. Enjoy classics on the big screen including Moana, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, and The Lion King.

When: March 16 and 17, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), Noon (Sunday)

Where: Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Inspired by A.A. Milne’s classic story, this experience at H Tasting Lounge offers both sweet and savoury treats.

The menu features eats like Pooh’s Pot of Gold, aka cotton candy and honey crystals on popcorn with burnt honey and sea salt, as well as Eeyore’s Blueberry Blues, an Earl Grey-infused berry scone with clotted cream and preserves.

When: Now until May 11, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: H Tasting Lounge (The Westin Bayshore) – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: $72 per person; book here

What: Vancouver’s Amber Harper-Young has performed all around the globe and was a finalist in the BC’s Funniest Female competition. She has performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, YYC Comedy Fest in Calgary, The Del Close Marathon in New York, and many more.

Harper-Young can be heard on the Just for Laughs Originals BC Vol. 5 recording, and will soon make her TV debut on Hollywood Suite with the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame.

When: March 15 to 16, 2024

Time: 8 pm (Friday), 7 and 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $19.05 plus tax; purchase online

What: RPM Music Services is hosting a celebration of Rob Pattee, a prominent figure in the Vancouver music industry for over four decades who has been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, and everyone is welcome.

The Celebration of Love includes live performances by a variety of artists including Daniel Powter, WideMouth Mason, Hot Hot Heat, Bif Naked, and more. Partial proceeds will be donated to Alpha One Canada.

When: March 13, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

Drag Gaymes Night: St. Patrick’s Day edition What: Miss Gloria Hole and Mina Mercury are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day edition of Drag Gaymes at Bean Around The World. The event will feature high-energy drag performances and saucy ~gaymes~ that are sure to leave everyone full of laughter and frivolity — featuring trivia, bingo, Pictionary, and more. When: March 14, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bean Around the World — 175 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

Abbotsford Canucks What: The Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign in March with back-to-back home games against the Bakersfield Condors at Abbotsford Centre. When: March 12 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online Cheaters What: Cheaters by playwright and producer Michael Jacobs introduces the audience to Allen and Michelle. The couple have been living together for 18 months, but their disagreement on the future of their relationship soon embroils other family members in the comedic romantic confusion. When: March 15 to 17, 2024 (Surrey), March 21 to 24, 2024 (New Westminster)

Time: Various times

Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey; Anvil Centre — 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online Shen Xin – but this is the language we met in; 我们在这个语言中相遇 What: Richmond Art Gallery presents celebrated Chinese artist Shen Xin’s debut exhibition in Canada. The exhibit is highlighted by Xin’s experimental new work, but this is the language we met in. It is accompanied by four small paintings by the La Salle College of the Arts and Slade School of Fine Art graduates. When: Now until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), Noon to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Cultural Centre — 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Giants continue their season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Tri-City Americans on March 12 and Kamloops Blazers on March 15.

When: Various dates

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online