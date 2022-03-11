12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 11 to 13

Happy weekend, everyone! Make the most of the next few days by checking out our rundown of 12 fun things to do in Vancouver from March 11 to 13. Symphony 21 Concert for Ukraine, Cineplex Family Favourites, and more.

What: Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will immerse themselves in this fantasy world by playing croquet with flamingos, painting roses red, and devouring “Eat Me” cake!

Things will get “curious and curiouser” as you’ll create your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails after solving riddles and challenges from quirky characters like the Mad Hatter.

When: Now until mid-April, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Tourism Australia is celebrating Canadian travellers returning to Australia with a special projection installation in Downtown Vancouver. Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers can now travel quarantine-free Down Under after nearly two years of the borders being closed.

Those who run into the guerilla projection installations in various spots in Downtown Vancouver will enjoy a visual story of Australia’s most iconic destinations. They will then have the opportunity to win two business class flights courtesy of Air Canada from Canada to Australia by scanning the projected QR code.

When: March 11 and 12, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am

Where: 825 Seymour Street, Vancouver and other locations

Cost: Free

What: Concert for Ukraine, presented by Symphony 21 in collaboration with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) and the Ukrainian Community Society of Ivan Franko, is happening at St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church. All proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

The Concert for Ukraine program includes classical staples like Beethoven as well as moving Ukrainian hymns. The event also features Taryn Plater, a Vancouver opera singer of Ukrainian heritage who will be performing Ukrainian songs, the Ukrainian national anthem and traditional hymns. Representatives from UCC and the Ivan Franko Society will also be speaking.

When: March 11, 2022

Time: Doors at 7:30 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: In-person at St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver and livestreamed

Cost: By donation at the door to Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal

What: Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer, by award-winning writer and director Kevin Loring, tells a viciously funny trickster story about Indigenous land claims. The story follows the last remaining member of the Little Red Warrior First Nation, who discovers construction has begun on his ancestral lands.

When: Now until March 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (March 3 to 5, 8 to 12), 2 pm (March 12 and 13)

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $26-42, $10 tickets available for self-identifying Indigenous patrons. Purchase online

What: Vancouver International Women in Film Festival (VIWFF) is happening virtually from March 8 to 13, and it’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women in film.

There are 33 films in this year’s programming, including 17 Canadian films. The best part is that you can watch them from anywhere in Canada.

When: Now until March 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Individual tickets from $13, passes from $100. Tickets available online.

What: With all the beautiful ocean views we get to enjoy here in Vancouver, it makes perfect sense that the city is also a great destination for seafood lovers. Fresh prawns, succulent salmon, and delicious oysters. Pasta dishes and burgers made with tasty seafood. If you’re looking to reel in a great meal, you’re in the right place.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Cineplex Family Favourites will run every Saturday at 11 am throughout March and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket!

First up is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on March 12, followed by Tom & Jerry: The Movie on March 19, and Arctic Dogs on March 26.

When: March 12, 19, and 26, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Vancouver locations include: Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis; Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill; Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas; SilverCity Riverport Cinemas; Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal; Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford; Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Tickets: $2.99; available online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to take part in the family-friendly “Mini Mud Monsters” activity in their Terralab STEAM learning space during spring break. During the interpreter-led drop-in sessions, participants will discover what microorganisms in freshwater ecosystems look like up close through magnification. Guests will also learn how these tiny animals help grow our understanding of the human impacts of metals and mining.

When: March 12, 13, 14, 17, 19, 20, 21, 24, 26 and 27, 2021

Time: 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Where: Brittania Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Drop-in programming included with general admission, purchase online

What: SUM gallery presents the first Queering the Air concert series, live performances that present the many sides of queerness. Performances include Sex Lives of Vegetables: Music of Leslie Uyeda on March 11.

When: March 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: SUM gallery – #425 – 268 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $10, purchase online

What: The hometown Warriors take on the visiting Rock in NLL action at Rogers Arena. The game is also Jersey Night, so show off your gear for a chance to win some great prizes.

When: March 12, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) is teaming up with iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Steven Page for two performances at the Orpheum Theatre.

The 90-minute concerts are part of the London Drugs VSO Pops series and will feature the Canadian Music Hall of Famer performing a selection of his heartfelt solo works as well as hits from the BNL discography.

When: March 12 and 13, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Saturday), 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online starting at $34.28

What: Rally for Ukraine – Buy Perogies Day, organized through Facebook and Reddit by Roan Hidalgo, is happening on Friday, March 11 from 10 am to 4 pm at Russian Spoon bakery at Harbour Centre.

Russian Spoon is donating $1 from each Borscht & Piroshki and Cabbage Roll & Pierogies meal sold to UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund. So far, the bakery has donated over $400 to support Ukrainian families in need.

When: March 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Russian Spoon at Harbour Centre – 555 W Hastings Street FC12, Vancouver