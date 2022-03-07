A Vancouver-based orchestra is performing a benefit concert this week to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine, presented by Symphony 21 in collaboration with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) and the Ukrainian Community Society of Ivan Franko, is happening on Friday, March 11, at St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church in Downtown Vancouver.

The concert begins at 8 pm, and admission is by donation at the door. All proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

“Like so many around the world, I was shocked, saddened and terrified by the war in Ukraine. More than anything, the human cost of war is the most painful to bear,” said Jaelem Bhate, Artistic Director of Symphony 21, in an interview with Daily Hive. “I reached out to both the UCC and Ivan Franko society to make sure we were meeting the need they saw in the Ukrainian community, as well as have them represented.

“Our concert is a chance for all of us who support Ukraine and the people affected to come together and show support through music and the arts.

The Concert for Ukraine program includes classical staples like Beethoven as well as moving Ukrainian hymns. Highlights include Gustav Holst’s Venus, Bringer of Peace from The Planets, Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, and Mykola Lysenko’s Hymn for Ukraine.

The event also features Taryn Plater, a Vancouver opera singer of Ukrainian heritage who will be performing Ukrainian songs, the Ukrainian national anthem and traditional hymns. Representatives from UCC and the Ivan Franko Society will also be speaking.

“I hope that our program inspires feelings of resilience, hope, peace, and resistance in our audience members,” said Bhate. “I hope that it launches a groundswell of tangible support and action beyond even what we have seen so far in Vancouver.

“I also admire and respect all of the musicians for donating their time and talents. I hope that everyone, myself included, can reaffirm the belief that music and art can change the world for the better. That every note, rhythm, and chorus can cumulatively affect real change by rallying people around the lighting rod of music.”

Symphony 21 is a non-profit orchestra that focuses on removing barriers to accessing classical music for the general public. The orchestra also focuses on programming under-recognized works by marginalized composers.

The benefit concert will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person at St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church. Details on the livestream and a virtual donation link will be released soon at Symphony21.ca