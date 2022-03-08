A rally is being organized this weekend to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine while also supporting a Russian business that was recently the target of threatening phone calls.

Rally for Ukraine – Buy Perogies Day, organized through Facebook and Reddit by Roan Hidalgo, is happening on Saturday, March 12 at 3 pm at Russian Spoon bakery at Harbour Centre.

“Rally up! Flood the food court, stand in line, and buy perogies from Russian Spoon Bakery,” Hidalgo wrote in the Facebook event description. “Proceeds will go to their Ukraine fundraiser. When they’re sold out buy as much food as you can until they’re sold out for the day!”

Russian Spoon is donating $1 from each Borscht & Piroshki and Cabbage Roll & Pierogies meal sold to UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund. So far the bakery has donated over $400 to support Ukrainian families in need.

“So many children are suffering right now in Ukraine,” said Natalia Mitrofanova, owner of Russian Spoon in an interview with Daily Hive. “We are all women and mothers here, and we understand how difficult the situation is for families there. And we want to help them so we collect UNICEF money.”

The rally on Saturday is also meant to show support for the bakery. Russian Spoon has received a spate of verbal threats and threatening phone calls since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Russian Spoon Bakery, an ordinary and innocent Russian bakery that has nothing to do with the war (they literally only sell baked goods!) and publicly condemns it has been threatened with Anti-Russian sentiments,” wrote Hidalgo on Facebook. “Show your true Canadian spirit. Stand in solidarity with Ukraine. Defend against discrimination and harassment of innocent Russians and Russian businesses who reject the war.”

Mitrofanova said that she is grateful for the support from “kind Canadians.”

“We have a lot of support from Canadians who stand up for us,” said Mitrofanova. “We want to help stop what’s happening right now in Ukraine and we do as much as we can from our bakery. We don’t support what’s going on right now.

“For every one bad phone call, we now have eight good phone calls. And the last bad phone call we had was last Friday. So we’re very happy that now it’s more peaceful than before. People understand we’re doing good things. Thank you everyone for your support of Ukraine.”

Rally for Ukraine – Buy Perogies Day

When: March 12, 2022

Time: 3 pm

Where: Russian Spoon at Harbour Centre – 555 W Hastings St FC12, Vancouver