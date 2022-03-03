Dished Restaurant Guide: 9 places to enjoy delicious seafood in Vancouver

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

With all the beautiful ocean views we get to enjoy here in Vancouver, it makes perfect sense that the city is also a great destination for seafood lovers.

Fresh prawns, succulent salmon, and delicious oysters. Pasta dishes and burgers made with tasty seafood. If you’re looking to reel in a great meal, you’re in the right place.

Here are nine places to enjoy delicious seafood on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Beach Ave Bar & Grill serves West Coast-inspired dishes with local craft beer, wine, and original cocktails. Bask in the spectacular views from the patio while dining on prawn tacos, cod and chips, seafood linguini, and more.

Address: #1 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-676-2337

Papi’s is a beachside seafood and oyster bar in the heart of the West End that serves up delicious dishes and drinks while you unwind with the beautiful English Bay scenes. Enjoy the best fresh catches from the Pacific Northwest and sea-inspired cocktails. Menu items include The Lobster Roll, pan-roasted ling cod, and New England style chowder.

Address: 1193 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7337

Chinatown’s ShuckShack is a sustainable oyster bar with a mission to educate the world about oysters as a sustainable food option. As well as offering creative toppings on local oysters paired with fun cocktails in a unique space, ShuckShack also serves up calamari noodle salad, oyster chowder, and scallop and shrimp chifa ceviche.

Address: 227 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-360-4788

Be sure to check out this popular False Creek fixture for your seafood fix. Dockside serves up lunch, dinner, and drinks every day, plus weekend brunch menus too. Try their albacore tuna tartare, steelhead salmon, or skillet mac and cheese with prawns or shrimp.

Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7070

Diners at the H Tasting Lounge can enjoy picturesque views of the seawall and the Burrard Inlet along with scrumptious seafood on the menu. Options include ahi tuna tataki, lobster and prosciutto grilled cheese, and miso-glazed sablefish. And don’t forget to treat yourself to their renowned signature cocktail program too.

Address: Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6962

Saboten was founded in 1966 in the neighbourhood of Shinjuku in Tokyo. Saboten has flourished into one of the largest chains, with over 500 shops across Asia and Canada. You’ll want to try everything on the menu, but make sure you save room for their shrimp dishes like Katsu Curry and Katsu Don.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, F15, Burnaby

Phone: 604-292-6363

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 3180, Richmond

Phone: 604-295-9351

This stunning Robson Street Japanese hand roll bar features mouthwatering crispy hand rolls and mind-bending interior architecture that makes for an excellent dining experience. The hand rolls can be made with a variety of fresh seafood, including king salmon, bluefin tuna, spicy shrimp, and octopus.

Address: 1165 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-297-0089

Mythos’ chefs celebrate traditional Greek cuisine by using the freshest and finest ingredients to prepare homemade recipes and daily specials. This family-owned-and-operated spot on the North Shore offers a rustic and cozy atmosphere in the dining room along with a comfortable outdoor patio during the summer. Stop by and try their stuffed jump prawns, wild salmon filet, or calamari dinner.

Address: 132 3rd Street West, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-984-7411

Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers in North Vancouver are “craft certified” for using sustainable BC ingredients in their beers and spirits. Visit their brewery taproom on Dollarton Highway to dig into their food menu, including curried mussels, crab cakes, and lobster rolls.

Address: 2270 Dollarton Hwy, 170, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-1136

