New Vancouver Warriors promotion gives fans FREE tickets until they lose

The Vancouver Warriors are on the hunt for a National Lacrosse League playoff spot, and local pro lacrosse fans are cheering them on at Rogers Arena during each home game.

Now there’s a new way to show your Warriors spirit while upping the excitement for yourself. The team has unveiled a new “Golden Ticket” promotion for its next home game versus the Toronto Rock on March 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Warriors (@nllwarriors)

You might also like: Canucks Sports and Entertainment is hiring 30+ Full Time and Event-based Positions

“It’s gonna happen”: Marie-Philip Poulin believes new women’s hockey league will be formed

Canucks radio broadcast rights staying put at Sportsnet 650

Fans can purchase a Golden Ticket for $40, and if the Warriors win, the ticket is valid again for the next home game against the San Diego Seals on March 25.

If the Warriors are victorious during each subsequent home game, the Golden Ticket will remain valid through all five remaining regular-season home games until the end of April.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. The team also announced the reopening of the Weekend Warriors Party Zone, a 300-person general admission party that takes place behind the net.

Party Zone guests will enjoy a turf-level view of the entire game while soaking in the party atmosphere. There will even be a private bar and a live DJ to keep the energy up, and tickets to the zone are just $20.

Fans throughout Rogers Arena will also get to enjoy $5 beers all game long.

Don’t forget to wear your favourite sports jersey to the game, as the March 12 matchup against the Toronto Rock is also Jersey Night. There will be chances to win some great prizes, so use the opportunity to show off your gear.

When: March 12, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online